Swiss electricity prices to fall by 10% in 2025

Swiss electricity grid.
There are several reasons for the lower rates. These include the fact that prices on the wholesale electricity market have stabilised slightly, albeit at a high level.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Electricity prices will fall by an average of 10% for Swiss households in 2025, the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) reported on Thursday.

For an average household that consumes 4,500 kWh of electricity per year, the annual 2025 bill will be CHF141 ($166) lower than in 2024, the regulator said.

A typical household will pay 29 centimes per kilowatt-hour (ct./kWh), which corresponds to a reduction of 3.14 ct./kWh, ElCom declared. This corresponds to an annual electricity bill of roughly CHF1,305.

There are several reasons for the lower rates. These include the fact that prices on the wholesale electricity market have stabilised slightly, albeit at a high level.

Prices sometimes vary considerably between grid operators. This is mainly due to major differences in energy supply. Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also see their bills fall, Elcom said.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

