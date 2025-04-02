Switzerland to draft new law on GMOs

More
WHO faces $1.8 billion budget shortfall amid US withdrawal
Apr 2, 2025
The 2026-2027 budget for the Geneva-based organisation has been reduced to $4.2 billion, on top of this year’s $600 million shortfall.
WHO faces $1.8 billion budget shortfall amid US withdrawal
Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros climb global rankings
Apr 2, 2025
A study by consulting firm Deloitte ranked Coop 34th and Migros 41st among the world’s 250 largest retail companies.
Swiss retail giants Coop and Migros climb global rankings
Swiss government proposes lifting nuclear power ban
Apr 2, 2025
While the centre-right and the energy sector are welcoming the Swiss government’s counter-proposal, the Greens are threatening to call a referendum.
Swiss government proposes lifting nuclear power ban
Switzerland provisionally signs agreement on EU programmes
Apr 2, 2025
The agreement on EU programmes covers Switzerland’s involvement in initiatives like Horizon Europe, Euratom, ITER, Digital Europe, Erasmus+, and EU4Health.
Switzerland provisionally signs agreement on EU programmes
Record-breaking winter for Swiss tourism driven by foreign visitors
Apr 2, 2025
A survey by Switzerland Tourism suggests this winter has outdone last season's record, largely thanks to foreign visitors and favourable weather conditions.
Record-breaking winter for Swiss tourism driven by foreign visitors
Swiss study predicts rise in global antibiotic use in farming
Apr 2, 2025
Global antibiotic use in livestock farming could rise by 2040, says a study by FAO and the University of Zurich. Switzerland expects minimal change.
Swiss study predicts rise in global antibiotic use in farming
Initiative calls for 36-week parental leave in Switzerland
Apr 2, 2025
The initiative proposes 18 weeks of non-transferable leave per parent to be taken alternately within ten years of implementation.
Initiative calls for 36-week parental leave in Switzerland
Swiss Senate committee considers compulsory military service for women
Apr 2, 2025
The committee is considering a counter-proposal to extend compulsory military service to Swiss women.
Swiss Senate committee considers compulsory military service for women
Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake
Apr 2, 2025
Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit specialists will also be deployed to assist UN organisations on the ground.
Switzerland to send CHF2.5 million in aid to Myanmar after earthquake
Sergio Ermotti named highest paid banker in Europe
Apr 1, 2025
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti was the highest earning CEO of the largest banks in Europe last year.
Sergio Ermotti named highest paid banker in Europe
