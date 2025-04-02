Switzerland to draft new law on GMOs

The Swiss government has launched consultations on a draft law on genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and new breeding technologies to reduce pesticide use in agriculture and boost plant resistance to drought.

The new regulation targets plants developed through new breeding technologies that don’t include transgenic genetic material and that provide added value to agriculture or consumers.

In response to public concerns about GMOs, the government is urging caution, according to its press release on Wednesday. The control mechanisms will be stricter than those set by the European Union.

The approval process must consider the associated risks. The government aims to promote innovation and more sustainable use of natural resources.

The consultation period runs until July 9. The current moratorium on GMOs has been extended until 2032.