Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Sinn Fein becomes largest Northern Ireland party in UK parliament

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Amanda Ferguson

BELFAST (Reuters) – Irish nationalists Sinn Fein became Northern Ireland’s largest party in the British parliament for the first time on Friday, capitalising on a poor election for its main unionist rival to cross off another milestone in its campaign to end British rule.

With 17 of the 18 seats declared, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) had retained the seven seats won at the last election. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) were second on four seats and cannot catch Sinn Fein.

That was down on the eight seats the DUP won in 2019 and the losses included Ian Paisley Jr., the son of former Northern Ireland First Minister and party founder Ian Paisley. The father and son had held a seat at Westminster since 1970.

The DUP, the largest pro-British party in Northern Ireland, fought the election just three months after the shock resignation of then leader Jeffrey Donaldson after he was charged over historical sex offences.

Sinn Fein’s victory marked an electoral clean sweep for the party, which in 2022 became the first nationalist party to win the most seats at the regional assembly since Northern Ireland’s creation in 1921, and won at local council polls a year later.

It also took over as Northern Ireland’s largest party in Westminster despite its long-standing policy of not taking up its seats there.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR