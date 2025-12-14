SK Capital Is Said to Near Deal for Drug Distributor Swixx

(Bloomberg) — US private equity firm SK Capital Partners is nearing a deal to acquire Swiss drug distribution company Swixx Biopharma SA, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are poised to announce the transaction as soon as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A deal could value Swixx at about €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), some of the people said. SK Capital has secured financing from alternative asset manager Ares, they added.

SK Capital has emerged as the likely buyer for Swixx after beating other industry players and private equity firms, the people said. Zurich-based distribution company DKSH Holding AG and investment firm Lone Star had also expressed interest in acquiring Swixx, Bloomberg News reported in November.

Swixx, owned by HBM Healthcare Investments AG and its managers, helps pharmaceutical companies distribute their drugs in smaller countries, where rules for labeling and packaging vary. The Baar-based firm has a presence in 45 countries and posted more than €900 million in sales in 2024, its website shows.

While talks are advanced, they could still be delayed or fall apart. Representatives for New York-based SK Capital, Swixx and HBM didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday. A spokesperson for Ares declined to comment.

Founded in 2007, SK Capital focuses on investments in specialty materials, ingredients and life sciences, according to its website. It had about $10 billion of assets under management at the end of last year.

