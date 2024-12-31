Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

SNB Stayed Out of FX Markets Despite Third-Quarter Franc Rally

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank continued to refrain from significantly influencing the franc in the third quarter, even as the currency saw a rally triggered by geopolitical turmoil.

Switzerland’s central bank bought foreign exchange worth 728 million francs ($806 million) from July to September after even smaller purchases in the previous two quarters, according to data on Tuesday.

This suggests that even though the franc appreciated some 2.5% against the euro during the period, Swiss officials didn’t see much reason to intervene and instead trusted that interest-rate cuts would yield a sufficient effect. That hypothesis is backed up by the fact that the central bank unexpectedly went for a more severe half-point move earlier this month.

By selling some of its own reserves in foreign denominations, the central bank can strengthen the exchange rate. In 2022 and 2023, it boosted the franc in this way to dampen domestic inflation by making imported goods cheaper.

For several years before that, it had used the mechanism in the opposite direction to keep a lid on the currency. This has seen the SNB’s balance sheet grow to a size some observers deem dangerous as it can yield large losses.

Currently, officials refuse to comment on whether the franc is over- or undervalued. The institution maintains that the interest rate is its main tool, but that currency interventions can happen in both directions.

With one of the world’s lowest rates, however, the SNB has limited scope to keep reducing it in any extended confrontation with the foreign-exchange market. Some economists therefore expect that it will switch to buying currencies when it exhausts its space for lowering borrowing costs.

Any such move risks putting it on the US’s radar just after Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Last time he was in power, Switzerland was classified as a currency manipulator, though that label was subsequently removed.

The SNB publishes a tally of its transactions on a quarterly basis and with a three-month delay. Data for the period from October to December are due on March 31.

–With assistance from Constantine Courcoulas and Kristian Siedenburg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
71 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR