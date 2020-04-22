Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

Adapted policy Coronavirus tests to be extended

Health worker takes sample for a PCR test

TheSwiss health authorities consider PCR tests more reliable than blood testing for Covid-19.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

The Swiss health authorities have decided to extend tests for potential coronavirus patients as part of the government’s planned Covid-19 exit strategy.

All patients with symptoms of an acute respiratory illness, with or without a fever, with muscle pains and loss of taste and smell should be tested according to a statement on Wednesday by the Federal Public Health Office.

Doctors will also be allowed to test patients in hospitals as well as residents of old people’s homes even if they show no symptoms.

The office said the measures were a precaution to prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases when the government restrictions are to be gradually eased as of next Monday.

At the same time, the health authorities plan to resume a contact tracing policy using an application on mobile phones.

However, the office advises against a broad campaign with blood tests.

Experts argue so-called polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests are more reliable. They are based on specimens taken from a patient’s nasal swabs and sputum.

covid-19 Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus. This is where things stand and the latest on the measures in place.

swissinfo.ch/ug

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters