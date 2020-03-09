The decision by the Italian government on Sunday affects some 16 million people in northern Italy. (Keystone / Mourad Balti Touati)

The Italian government’s decision to impose travel restrictions in most of northern Italy over the Covid-19 outbreak has raised fears of an economic standstill in the Swiss canton Ticino.

Around 68,000 people cross the Swiss-Italian border every day for work. Countless more travel for pleasure. The Swiss canton’s economy relies heavily on its Italian hinterland for labour and trade. Yet, there is considerable confusion on the impact on Switzerland of the drastic measures taken in Italy.

We try to explain why.

What happened? end of infobox

Some 16 million people in Italy woke up on Sunday morning to the news that much of Italy’s north is on virtual lockdown. Anyone in these areas should refrain from travelling in and outside the area and limit movement within the area, the government said.

This has been an attempt to contain the outbreak of coronavirus that has led to more than 7,000 known infections in the country and resulted in over 300 known deaths. The number of patients in intensive care climbed to 567, up 23% in one day over the weekend, and is still expected to rise.

The areas affected by the mass quarantine include Lombardy, Italy’s industrial heartland, and cities such as the Lombard capital Milan, but also Venice, Modena, Parma, and Rimini. The northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto represent 85% of all coronavirus cases and 92% of recorded deaths.

The first known coronavirus infections in Switzerland occurred in Ticino, but the virus has since started to spread independently in the country.

What is the situation at the border? end of infobox

At first, there was confusion.

The announcement from the Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, led to fears that border crossings would be closed on Sunday as guards on the Italian side were not sure who could and couldn’t travel to Switzerland.

But it appears that they let people cross. The authorities on both sides stressed that all unnecessary travel should be avoided but that commuters could continue to cross the border.

On Monday morning, our colleagues at Swiss public television RSIexternal link observed only a slight decrease in car traffic across the border. Customs checks were also carried out as usual, on what appeared to be a random basis.

The Swiss national train service SBB said in response to questions by the German-language paper NZZexternal link, trains between Switzerland and Italy have been running according to the timetable and that they didn’t receive any special instructions from Italian authorities. Trains to Milan were reported to be running on time.



The only rail travel with restrictions is the Centovalli railway which suspended travel into Switzerland at the request of Italian authorities.



Who can cross the border?

end of infobox

The Italian restrictions, which would affect some 16 million people, are expected to stay in force at least until April 3. The Italian authorities indicated that nobody would be allowed to move in or out of these areas, or within them, unless they had proven, work-related reasons for doing so, emergencies or health issues.



RSI reports that people traveling from Lombardy must sign an Italian auto-certification, that they would need to print themselves, confirming that they understand the limitations imposed on travel and that they have a valid work or health reason to leave the region.



There are currently no restrictions to enter Switzerland at the border. The Swiss authorities have asked Swiss residents to avoid visiting infected areas or transiting through them, effectively telling them to not enter Italy through a land border. But it remains unclear whether such advice would be enforced.



It is unclear how Italian students who are enrolled at universities in Ticino or elsewhere in Switzerland are affected. The University of Italian Switzerlandexternal link has asked its students from those areas in Italy to refrain from visiting the university’s campuses in Lugano and Mendrisio.



What other measures are expected? end of infobox

The Swiss government has said that it has no plans to fully close the border to Italy. Economic considerations weigh heavily on the decision given the importance of workers in Italy to the local economy in Ticino. Italians occupy every fourth job in the canton and some 4,000 of the 28,000 workers in the healthcare sector commute across the border.



A public survey published by the SonntagsBlick newspaper over the weekend suggested that one in four Swiss wanted the border with Italy to be closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.



The Federal Council has said that it will set up a new monitoring system along the border.





