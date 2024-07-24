The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Space research

What’s inside a comet?

Astrophysicists at the University of BernExternal link want to study the ice beneath the surface of comets, using a type of instrument usually used in airport security. The ice on comets could help answer questions about the formation of our solar system.

1 minute

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

