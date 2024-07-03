Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Spain to crack down on holiday rentals to address housing crisis

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s government on Wednesday announced a crackdown on short-term and seasonal holiday lettings amid rising anger from locals who feel priced out of the housing market.

The government will investigate listings on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com to verify if they have licences, consumer rights minister Pablo Bustinduy said.

“If a house doesn’t have a license for tourism, advertising it on internet platforms should be illegal and thus punished,” Bustinduy said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

Spain is grappling with how to strike a balance between sustaining tourism, one of the main drivers of its economy, and addressing the concerns of locals who can no longer afford rents because of gentrification and landlords shifting to more lucrative tourist rentals.

Barcelona’s mayor, Jaume Collboni, cited a 68% rise in rent prices in the past decade as one reason for his recently-announced plan to phase out all short-term lets in the city by 2028.

Apartur, the association of tourism apartment owners, said the measure amounted to expropriation while Spain’s Constitutional Court is deliberating whether the move is legal.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced earlier this week that the government would create a registry of holiday rental properties in a bid to limit the number of listings.

Residents of Barcelona, the Canary Islands and Malaga have all staged protests against the rise in tourist rentals in recent weeks. In these tourism hot spots, seasonal hospitality workers struggle to find accommodation, with many resorting to sleeping in caravans or even their cars.

Airbnb and Booking.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The government is also looking to take steps to curb mid-term rentals of one to 11 months and may give neighbours in apartment blocks a say over whether an owner can list their property on platforms, housing minister Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday evening,

“We have to preserve social rights, such as the right to housing,” Rodriguez told radio station Cadena SER.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
82 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR