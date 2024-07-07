Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
State of emergency in parts of Russia’s Voronezh region after Ukraine drone attack

(Reuters) – A state of emergency was introduced in parts of Russia’s Voronezh region after a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a warehouse fire, the governor of the western region bordering Ukraine said on Sunday.

“There were no casualties,” Alexander Gusev said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some residents in the Podgorensky district of the region were being evacuated.

“Detonation of explosive objects continues.”

