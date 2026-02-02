Stock Buyers Emerge as Gold Selloff Cools Down: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off February with mild gains in stocks as losses in gold and silver moderated after an unwinding of the surge in precious metals that shook markets. Bond yields rose alongside the dollar.

Equities halted a three-day slide after Friday’s dramatic selloff in metals, with the S&P 500 edging up. Data showing US manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace since 2022 helped sentiment. The greenback rose against most major currencies. While gold was still down 3.5%, it trimmed most of an earlier plunge. Oil slid 4.5% as President Donald Trump said Washington is talking with Iran.

“Commodity price action is more about positioning shakeout of weak or leveraged hands than a change in the fundamental story,” said Darrell Cronk at Wells Fargo. “It’s a market to watch for vulnerabilities and extremes.”

Precious metals had risen to record highs that shocked even seasoned traders. An already-scorching rally accelerated sharply in January, as investors piled into gold and silver on renewed concerns about geopolitical turmoil, currency debasement and threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence. A wave of buying from Chinese speculators added froth to the rally.

Following nearly a year of contraction, the demand-related spike in factory activity is welcome news. Sustained growth would help provide reassurance that manufacturing is on the mend after languishing the past three years. A speech by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic — a non-voting Fed member this year — may also offer clues on the path of interest rates.

The S&P 500 added 0.2%. A gauge of tech megacaps retreated while smaller firms outperformed the broader market. Palantir Technologies Inc. reports results after the closing bell.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.27%. The dollar added 0.3%. Bitcoin climbed 2%.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. plans to raise $45 billion to $50 billion this year through a combination of debt and equity sales to build additional cloud infrastructure capacity, reflecting the scale of financing needed to feed AI’s growth. Elon Musk is in advanced talks to combine SpaceX with xAI, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring how the billionaire’s vision for an artificial intelligence-powered world has grown too costly for any one of his entities to shoulder alone. Walt Disney Co. reported sales and earnings for its fiscal first quarter that exceed analysts’ expectations, but the company gave a tepid outlook for growth in the current period. Boeing Co. still needs to do more to win back the ability to certify the airworthiness of its aircraft and other powers the aviation giant lost after a series of manufacturing lapses, according to the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration. Tyson Foods Inc.’s first-quarter profits benefited from higher beef pricing and healthy chicken demand, even as the company continues to struggle with pressures from a severe cattle shortage. Devon Energy Corp. agreed to acquire rival shale driller Coterra Energy Inc. for about $21.4 billion in stock, one of the largest oil and natural gas deals in years. Vanguard Group has unleashed another round of fee cuts across its lineup of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, further tightening the screws on an industry already known for its low costs. Air India Ltd. grounded a Boeing 787-8 aircraft after the pilot flagged a possible defect related to its fuel control switch, the airline said in a statement. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1809 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3646 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 155.55 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $77,900.02 Ether rose 2% to $2,333.83 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.56% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.6% to $62.23 a barrel Spot gold fell 3.7% to $4,712.85 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.