Stock Buyers Hunt Bargains as Tech, Bitcoin Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed wave of dip buying spurred a rally in tech stocks in the wake of a rout fueled by worries over the billions of dollars those firms are throwing at artificial-intelligence development. Bitcoin jumped after 50% plunge from from its October peak. Silver and gold also bounced.

Following a drawdown in some of Wall Street’s most-crowded trades, the S&P 500 rose 1%, holding gains as data showed consumer sentiment hit a six-month high. Software firms — which bore the brunt of the recent selling — climbed, with an exchange-traded fund tracking the group up 1.5%. A key measure of chipmakers soared 3.5%, with Nvidia Corp. leading the charge. Amazon.com Inc. sank 8% after vowing to spend $200 billion on AI.

In an episode reminiscent of the response to DeepSeek’s AI model at the start of 2025, a new AI automation tool from Anthropic PBC sparked selloff in shares across the software, financial services and asset management sectors that spread to the broader market earlier this week.

“My view: this is overdone,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “This is the moment to keep your head on straight. It is not the time to panic. For long-term investors, this is the time to go shopping. A lot is on sale.”

The recent rout in technology stocks is a reason to buy the dip in the broader market as the US economic outlook remains robust, according to Anwiti Bahuguna at Northern Trust Asset Management.

“It’s clearing off some of the froth in the markets,” she said. “We are actually seeing the use case for AI become clearer. From a macro sense, this is not the time to panic.”

About 400 shares in the S&P 500 rose. While the Nasdaq 100 also bounced, the tech-heavy gauge was set for its worst week since November. The Russell 2000 index of small firms climbed 2% Friday.

Bitcoin reclaimed around half of the losses registered during Thursday’s meltdown – the largest since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange that roiled the sector more than three years ago. The token surged almost 8% to hover near $68,000.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 4.22%. The dollar fell 0.3%.

“The performance of tech is likely to determine if this early bounce in the broader market can hold,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “If tech stocks can hold early gains and add to them, then we could see a solid bounce across markets.”

Four of the biggest US tech companies together have forecast capital expenditures that will reach about $650 billion in 2026 — a mind-boggling tide of cash earmarked for new data centers and all the gear housed within them. The spending planned by Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. is a boom without a parallel this century.

“The question isn’t: Will AI be profitable?” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “But: are profits imminent? This temporal dimension constitutes a predominant market theme, and this week’s slight increase in risk aversion actually conceals a profound sector rotation, with investors moving away from the best-performing stocks of recent quarters.”

No matter what happens today, the issues surrounding the software companies — and the profitability of the AI industry — are not going to go away, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

“Therefore, if they the tech stocks roll back over in a material way at some point over the next week or two, there will still be some meaningful risks to the tech sector going forward,” he said.

The February volatility is understandable since January was such a strong month, and corrections and pullbacks are relatively common during the month of February, according to Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth.

“The bull market is not dead, but it is aging, and we are not be surprised to see investors paying more attention to corporate earnings and profitability,” he said. “Our message to investors is to remain opportunistic when stocks dip, but not necessarily during every dip. 2026 should still be a positive year, with plenty of opportunities to buy stocks on sale.”

Meantime, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Michael Hartnett said US small- and mid-cap stocks are the best bets ahead of midterm elections as tech giants lose their appeal.

They noted that President Donald Trump’s “aggressive intervention” to reduce the price of energy, health care, credit, housing and electricity is weighing on sectors including energy giants, drugmakers, banks and big tech. That makes smaller stocks the main beneficiary from a “boom” in the run-up to US midterms.

“We maintain our view that opportunities in equities this year should expand across geographies, sectors, and structural themes, and investors with concentrated positions should diversify their exposure,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to spend $200 billion this year on data centers, chips and other equipment, worrying investors that its colossal bet on artificial intelligence may not pay off in the long run. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. boosted their bonus pools for bankers and traders by at least 10%, as the businesses benefited from a banner year in dealmaking and market activity. Tesla Inc. isn’t waiting around to see if Elon Musk’s 100-gigawatt solar ambition is feasible — it’s already acting on it. The company is evaluating multiple sites across the US to begin manufacturing solar cells, according to people familiar with the matter. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. are setting their sights on expanding production in nations tied to OPEC, including some of the world’s riskiest geopolitical hotspots, as President Donald Trump’s assertive foreign policy helps them strike deals. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance’s priority in Venezuela is recouping billions his company is owed almost two decades after its oil projects were nationalized, rather than drilling new wells. Hims & Hers Health Inc. sank after Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said his agency will take “swift action against companies mass-marketing illegal copycat drugs, claiming they are similar to FDA-approved products.” Biogen Inc. forecast 2026 profit above Wall Street’s expectations, signaling that steep cost-cutting measures are cushioning the impact of shrinking sales from its multiple sclerosis franchise. Philip Morris International Inc. reported higher profit in the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales of smoke-free products such as Zyn nicotine pouches. Molina Healthcare Inc. forecast 2026 profit that was less than half of Wall Street’s expectations, on higher medical costs and insufficient government repayments. Carlyle Group Inc. exceeded the goals that Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz had set for fee-related earnings and asset growth in 2025, while posting fourth-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street estimates. Stellantis NV is taking more than €22 billion ($26 billion) in charges mainly linked to reversing course on its electric vehicle strategy, prompting a plunge in the Jeep and Fiat owner’s shares. BNP Paribas SA is considering raising bonuses for its global markets division by close to 10%, giving traders some of the biggest increases across the bank after a record year for the division, according to people familiar with the matter. Orsted A/S plans to reinstate dividends and ramp up spending this year, even after a string of expensive setbacks in the US clouded the company’s turnaround efforts. Tata Steel Ltd.’s profit grew eight fold in the third quarter led by robust demand and output at its Indian operations that helped the steelmaker overcome rising costs. ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok has been warned by the European Union that it needs to overhaul the design of its platform over fears addictive features could “harm the physical and mental wellbeing of its users.” Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:28 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% The MSCI World Index rose 1.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.5% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rose 1.5% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 3.7% The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.2% S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 1.1% Amazon fell 8.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1809 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3598 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.08 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 7.7% to $67,952.35 Ether rose 6.5% to $1,966.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.53% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.87% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $63.86 a barrel Spot gold rose 3.6% to $4,950.58 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.