Stock Dip-Buyers Step In After Oracle Sinks 12%: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures trimmed losses as dip buyers stepped in after concerns over Oracle Corp.’s plans for vast capital outlays on artificial-intelligence infrastructure drove a broad retreat from risky assets.

Futures on the S&P 500 were 0.3% lower after narrowing an earlier drop of 1.1%. Nasdaq 100 contracts also recovered ground after sliding 1.6%. Oracle, viewed as a bellwether of the AI investment boom, sank more than 12% in premarket trading after cloud sales missed estimates and the company lifted its 2026 capital spending outlook by $15 billion to $50 billion.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Caution toward AI heavyweights persisted, with Nvidia Corp. down 1.4% to lead Magnificent Seven losses. Bitcoin slipped nearly 2% as it approached $90,000. The dollar was little changed.

Oracle’s results pushed worries about tech valuations and whether heavy spending on AI infrastructure will pay off back into focus, reviving concerns that fueled weeks of volatility in November. While the sector has powered the S&P 500’s stunning rally this year, spending fears have prompted some investors to rotate into other areas as the US economic outlook remains robust.

“Markets have grown far more wary of AI-related spending, which is a sharp contrast with mid-2025 when anything hinting at higher capex sparked excitement,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Panmure Liberum. “Oracle has been the weakest link in all this, largely because it’s funding a big chunk of its investment with debt.”

Traders will get another read on the strength of the AI trade when Broadcom Inc. reports after the close. The stock has surged more than 180% from its April low, and Bloomberg Intelligence expects results that are in line with or slightly above estimates as hyperscale customers continue to ramp up spending.

Oracle’s earnings landed after the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record on Wednesday, lifted by a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut and Chair Jerome Powell’s sanguine economic outlook.

Investors had taken comfort in Fed policymakers leaving the door open to more easing next year, even though the quarter-point cut drew three dissents. Traders stuck to bets on two cuts in 2026, even as the Fed’s new projections signaled only one such move.

“The effect of Oracle has been greater than the Fed. This already tells us everything as we’ve been witnessing a strong concentration and one theme — AI — leading the market,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “This doesn’t mean that AI is gone or it’s a bubble, but we need to focus on a wider scale.”

US Treasuries rallied after the rate cut was paired with the authorization of fresh bill purchases to rebuild bank reserves. The 10-year rate, which dropped around four basis points on Wednesday, fell a further two basis points to 4.12% on Thursday. The declines stalled a run-up in yields that had driven one global gauge to its highest since 2009.

Powell suggested that the Fed had now acted sufficiently to help stabilize the labor market while leaving rates high enough to continue weighing on price pressures. Officials upgraded their median outlook for growth in 2026, to 2.3% from the 1.8% they projected in September. They also foresaw inflation declining to 2.4% next year, from the 2.6% in the previous projection.

“The Fed’s ‘hawkish-but-bullish’ cut last night reinforces this: stronger 2026 growth, faster disinflation,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “Cuts are continuing, but they’re no longer automatic — and that’s usually a constructive backdrop for equities.”

In commodities, oil retreated toward the lowest since October, tracking wider losses in risk assets. Silver extended an all-time high past $62 an ounce.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Oracle’s results may re-ignite broader concerns about frothy tech valuations rooted in whether all this AI-related capex will actually pay off.

The next litmus test will be hyperscaler Broadcom’s earnings after the US close. Another Oracle-like disappointment could force other large-cap tech names to reassess their spending plans and eventually impair the Fed’s growth assumptions.”

— Adam Linton, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate News

A next-generation obesity shot from Eli Lilly & Co. helped patients lose almost a quarter of their body weight, potentially making the experimental drug the most potent weight-loss medicine yet. The stock rose 1.5% in premarket trading. Oracle Corp. shares fell 11% in early trading after the company reported a jump in spending on AI data centers and other equipment, rising outlays that are taking longer to translate into cloud revenue than investors want. OpenAI and its investor Microsoft were sued over a Connecticut murder-suicide in the latest case to blame the popular ChatGPT chatbot for dangerous psychological manipulation of users. Novo Nordisk A/S shares have fallen so much this year that it’s almost as if the frenzy around weight-loss drugs that propelled the Danish pharmaceutical company’s meteoric rise never happened. Coca-Cola Co. said Chief Executive Officer James Quincey is stepping down and will be replaced at the end of March by Henrique Braun, the company’s chief operating officer. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:46 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1716 The British pound was little changed at $1.3390 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 155.54 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $90,289.45 Ether fell 4% to $3,205.92 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.48% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $57.75 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,218.13 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.