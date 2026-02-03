Stock Futures Rise as Palantir Fuels Rally in Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as precious metals bounced back and robust earnings from Palantir Technologies Inc. drove a rally in technology stocks.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% after the benchmark closed near a record. Palantir surged 10% in premarket trading on a stronger-than-expected sales outlook. South Korea’s Kospi posted its biggest advance since 2020 as Samsung Electronics Co. jumped 11%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%.

PayPal Holdings Inc., meanwhile, tumbled 16% after missing profit estimates and announcing a change in its chief executive officer. Gold climbed more than 5% to rise above $4,900 an ounce as the US dollar fell, while silver jumped 10%.

Traders’ appetite for risk is on the mend after a steep drop in metals triggered a pullback from stocks and crypto at the end of last week. Strong US data is adding to the optimism, showing an economy that’s on a sound footing as the earnings season rolls on.

“There is a lot of liquidity out there and it’s remaining committed to financial assets,” said Guy Miller, chief strategist at Zurich Insurance. “It’s rotating within the markets, and the macro backdrop is supportive of that continuing.”

Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 4.28%. Bitcoin remained under pressure, hovering near $78,000.

“Metals are once again on the up and strength in other FX peers, especially the antipodeans, has been enough to knock the dollar lower, seemingly back in line with the broader trend seen so far in 2026. The ‘as you were’ nature of these moves are also playing out in the stock markets, with long trades on the Kospi and on European stocks doing well today.”

In a slate of earnings due Tuesday, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will be among the most closely watched.

Traders want to know whether AMD is challenging Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in the market for artificial-intelligence accelerators, as they look more broadly than the Magnificent Seven for winners of the AI trade. AMD has rallied more than 50% since October, while Nvidia remained largely flat.

In reports that landed before the open, PepsiCo Inc. said it was cutting prices by as much as 15% for key brands. Merck & Co. slipped after its forecast for 2026 sales and profit missed Wall Street’s expectations.

“Investors keep on focusing on the earnings season, which isn’t bad so far, with reasonable expectations that are not hard to meet,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale. “I don’t see a reason for momentum to switch in the short term.”

Among the 178 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far this season, 79% have managed to beat analyst forecasts, while 16% have missed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Corporate Highlights:

PepsiCo Inc. is cutting prices by as much as 15% for key brands, including Lay’s and Doritos, in a bid to lift sales by offering more affordable products. PayPal Holdings Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Alex Chriss will be replaced by HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores after profit and revenue fell short of expectations. Shares of the firm tumbled more than 12%. Pfizer Inc. beat fourth-quarter sales estimates on strength from its older drugs as it races to fill gaps from its declining Covid shot and pill franchises. Elon Musk is combining SpaceX and xAI in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion, as the world’s richest man looks to fuel his increasingly costly ambitions in artificial intelligence and space exploration. Merck & Co. forecast 2026 sales and profit that missed Wall Street’s expectations as continued challenges with its HPV vaccine Gardasil, which may remain off the market in China this year, overshadowed growth from newer drugs. Palantir Technologies Inc. forecast revenue for fiscal 2026 that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations, a boost for the data analytics company after its shares have gotten off to a lackluster start so far this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:50 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1797 The British pound was little changed at $1.3679 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.90 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $78,295.29 Ether fell 1.9% to $2,296.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.89% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.48 a barrel Spot gold rose 5.5% to $4,916.94 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rose Henderson, Subrat Patnaik and Sujata Rao.

