Stock Futures Tick Higher Ahead of Data Releases: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures are signaling modest gains as traders wager that private economic data due later Wednesday will underscore expectations for a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut next week.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.1% after paring gains. The US benchmark has rallied for more than a week as dovish Fed remarks and the expected appointment of a chair seen favoring easier policy lifted bets on cuts coming faster than previously anticipated.

Treasuries firmed and the dollar dipped ahead of an ADP Research report expected to show a deterioration in private-sector employment growth, reinforcing views that the labor market is cooling. The data has taken on added importance with official releases still delayed. A separate report later in the day is likely to show a softening in services activity last month.

“For stocks, that path continues to point to the upside, with the bull case remaining a very solid one indeed,” wrote Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Elsewhere, silver fell after earlier rising to a record as traders laid speculative bets on continued supply tightness and lower borrowing costs in the US. Gold was little changed.

WTI crude was steady as traders weighed the outlook for an end to the war in Ukraine following high-level talks between the US and Russia, while attacks on Moscow’s energy assets continued.

HSBC Holdings Plc unexpectedly appointed Brendan Nelson as its next chair, replacing hard-charging financier Mark Tucker who has led Europe’s largest lender for much of the last decade. At least three investors in a China Vanke Co. bond maturing this month have signaled to the embattled developer that they will oppose a plan to delay repayment, people familiar with the matter said. UltraGreen.ai’s shares jumped as much as 12% in their trading debut Wednesday after an initial public offering that was the biggest in Singapore since 2017 outside real estate investment trusts. Medical supply company Medline Inc. is set to begin formal marketing for its initial public offering as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, in what’s expected to be the biggest US listing this year. Taiwanese prosecutors charged Tokyo Electron Ltd. for failing to prevent staff from allegedly stealing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. trade secrets, escalating a dispute involving two Asian linchpins of a chip industry increasingly vital to national and economic security. Some of the main moves in markets:

