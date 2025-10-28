Stock Rally Cools in Asia, Treasuries Inch Higher: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The record-setting advance in global equities took a breather in Asian trading, as investors braced for a flurry of earnings from megacap technology companies and policy announcements from major central banks this week.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific gauge dipped 0.2% as indexes in Japan and South Korea retreated from their all-time highs. Shares in mainland China and Hong Kong were also weaker. The moves came after US indexes had closed at all-time highs as Chinese and US trade negotiators lined up an array of diplomatic wins for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to unveil at a summit this week.

The yen gained as a minister said the government will monitor the currency’s weakness. Gold held near $4,000 an ounce as progress in trade talks sapped demand for haven assets. A gauge of the dollar edged lower for a second day while Treasuries inched higher. Technology stocks were in focus after Amazon.com Inc. planned to cut as many as 30,000 jobs, Reuters reported.

Easing trade tensions have helped fuel a stock rally, while US companies have so far emerged largely unscathed by tariffs, protecting margins through price increases and cost cuts. That optimism faces a reality check this week as investors look to the Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the path of rate cuts, while major technology firms including Amazon and Microsoft Corp. reveal whether earnings momentum can be sustained.

“With the Fed on track to cut rates, extending the run would appear to hinge on this week’s lineup of high-profile earnings releases,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

The S&P 500 topped 6,875 — notching its best three-day rally since May. Qualcomm Inc. shares rose to their highest price in 15 months after unveiling chips and computers for the lucrative AI data center market, aiming to challenge Nvidia Corp. in the fastest-growing part of the industry.

On Wednesday and Thursday, five firms that account for about a quarter of the US benchmark — Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com and Apple Inc. — will report results. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps jumped 2.6%.

On trade, Trump told reporters on Monday that “I really feel good” about a deal with China, after officials unveiled a slew of agreements to ease tensions.

While markets cheered the latest developments, some analysts cautioned the deal now teed up for Trump and Xi to sign in South Korea ignored thorny issues.

Fundamental fights over national security appeared untouched, they said, along with Trump’s stated core mission of rebalancing trade. Making that harder, Chinese investment into America remains heavily restricted.

“While these developments have lifted market spirits, analysts remain skeptical that the underlying issues — such as national security and tech competition — will be fully resolved,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Nevertheless, traders have embraced the risk-on mood.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

USD/JPY is slipping on Tuesday amid a combination of President Trump’s arrival in Japan, lower Treasury yields and supportive chatter from Japanese officials. Yet, what FX traders really want to see is more than two dissenters at this week’s Bank of Japan meeting to turn aggressively bullish on the yen.

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Meanwhile, Trump hailed the US’s alliance with Japan, reaffirming ties with a longstanding partner and praising new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her plans to ratchet up defense spending as the pair met in Tokyo. Trump and Takaichi signed a framework on critical minerals.

Takaichi is navigating implementation of a trade deal brokered under her predecessor that includes a nebulous pledge for Japan to fund $550 billion in US projects.

Corporate News:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. shares soared after the Australian Financial Review reported Bain Capital is considering buying the fast-food chain in a deal worth as much as A$4 billion ($2.6 billion). Nidec Corp. shares tumbled as much as their daily limit of 19% on Tuesday as the company was set to be removed from the Nikkei 225 Stock Average and was flagged for special oversight by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. CSL Ltd. shares slumped after Australia’s largest drugmaker scrapped plans to complete a demerger of its Seqirus vaccines business by June 2026, citing heightened volatility in the US influenza vaccine market that it said would prevent the move from realizing full value for shareholders. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1658 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 152.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1059 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $114,453.54 Ether rose 0.2% to $4,137.98 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.98% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.650% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.17% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,012.69 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

