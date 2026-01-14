Stock Rally Extends, Gold and Silver Lead Metals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks headed for a record high close after US inflation data eased concerns about price pressures and investors bought into the AI-fueled rally. Metals led gains among commodities.

The MSCI All Country World Index extended this year’s rally, after a gauge of Asian shares hit a new all-time high. Japanese equities jumped and the yen held near the weakest since July 2024 amid reports of a snap election. South Korea, a bellwether for artificial intelligence, rose for a ninth day, while Chinese stocks retreated after the margin-financing ratio was raised to 100%.

Bitcoin also benefited from the upbeat sentiment, climbing to a two-month high, while equity-index futures indicated a modest gain for European shares. Silver broke above $90 an ounce for the first time, and spot gold hit a record. Tin rallied to a new high, as did copper.

Traders head into Wednesday awaiting a possible US Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, which unsettled markets when announced in April. Even as concerns linger over Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve, global stocks have rallied to records on bets that investment in AI will lift corporate earnings.

“President Trump is stepping up political pressure, including an investigation into the Fed chairman, and the judicial decision will be closely watched,” said Hironori Akizawa, a fund manager at Tokio Marine Asset Management. “If illegal, the tariffs may not be immediately revoked and other measures may be used. Even if they are revoked, the world will not return to the way it was before.”

The Supreme Court has scheduled its second “decision day” of the year on Jan. 14, providing another opportunity for it to rule on the legality of three-quarters of Trump’s trade policy. Trump’s reliance on the International Economic Emergency Power Act for his tariffs has been seen as legally dubious.

The ruling is unlikely to have too many medium-term consequences, said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management.

Investors will instead be closely watching the bond market, Haupt said. If tariffs are removed, issuances will have to go up, which means a spike in yields and a “worst-case scenario” for stocks, he said.

In the commodities market, precious metals are off to strong starts this year, building on dramatic rallies in 2025, with the prospect of a criminal indictment against Fed Chair Jerome Powell reviving worries about the monetary authority’s independence.

Silver is benefiting from a broader rotation into commodities, said Hao Hong, chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management Ltd. It looks like the rally “has a lot of room to run this year, with prices potentially reaching $150 an ounce by year-end,” he said.

Haven demand has also been aided by Trump’s capture of Venezuela’s leader, his renewed threats to take Greenland, and violent protests in Iran. Citigroup Inc. analysts upgraded their forecasts this week for gold and silver to $5,000 per ounce and $100 an ounce, respectively, in the next three months.

Oil steadied after the biggest four-day gain in more than six months. Elsewhere, the dollar held its gains from the prior session, when December US inflation data did little to dent expectations that the Fed will pause interest-rate cuts.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

Dollar-yen looks likely to climb above 160 and keep going higher. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s reported plan for a snap election was the main initial driver, and now a more hawkish Fed stance on US interest rates and the Iran-fueled increase in oil prices threaten Japan’s currency with a triple whammy.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Attention in Asia was once again on Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s reported plan for a snap election fueled a rally in stocks while pushing down bonds and driving the yen deeper into the intervention-risk zone. Japan’s five-year government bond yield climbed to its highest since the tenor’s debut in 2000.

Success at the polls for Takaichi, who ascended to the premiership in October, would provide a mandate for her to continue hawkish diplomacy and pro-stimulus policies.

Earlier, the cooler-than-expected US consumer price index reading reinforced bond traders’ expectations that the Fed will wait until mid-year to cut rates. Even after the Fed lowered the benchmark three times last year, money markets have continued to project the next reduction only in mid-2026.

Corporate News:

Netflix Inc. is working on revised terms for its Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. acquisition and has discussed making an all-cash offer for the company’s studios and streaming businesses, people familiar with the discussions said. Novo Nordisk A/S is back on the hunt for deals to boost its obesity portfolio after losing US biotech Metsera Inc. in a bidding war with Pfizer Inc. late last year. The Trump administration moved closer to allowing Nvidia Corp. to sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China by issuing revised criteria for winning US government approval to ship the processors to Chinese buyers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:57 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1643 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.32 per dollar The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.9735 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $94,998.32 Ether rose 3.7% to $3,328.78 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.180% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $60.86 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,625.85 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, John Cheng and Yihui Xie.

