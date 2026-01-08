Stock Rotation Hits Big Tech as Small Caps Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Big tech stocks tumbled as traders locked in profits from the artificial-intelligence trade while smaller firms rallied. An advance in global bonds stalled.

The Nasdaq 100 slid as much as 1% Thursday, on pace to end a three-day advance as tech behemoths Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. slumped. Defense shares jumped on President Donald Trump’s plan to ramp up military spending while a gauge of small-cap stocks surged to a record as investors continued to rotate out of technology megacaps.

The Russell 2000 has beaten the Nasdaq 100 by about 4 percentage points in the first five sessions of 2026, the second-best outperformance to start a year on record.

Earnings growth for small-cap firms is poised to outpace large-caps after years of underwhelming fundamentals, according to Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer at Royce Investment Partners.

“Small caps have the relative valuation story and they have the earnings story,” he said. “It’ll be the beginning of a long cycle for small caps because they’ve been so out of favor since a long period of time.”

Defense names also outshone the broader market with Lockheed Martin Corp. and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. rising after the US president signaled plans to raise military spending to $1.5 trillion in 2027.

“We see this as an aspirational target to shape the direction of future legislative debates around appropriations,” says Evercore ISI’s Sarah Bianchi. “Moving funds at this scale without Congress would be a massive stretch, even for this Administration.”

The rally in government debt hit pause. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.18% after announced layoffs at US companies dropped to a 17-month low in December, potentially easing fears of a sharper slowdown in the economy. Weekly jobless claims rose less than expected.

“We see a bit of a profit-taking after a couple of days and I think geopolitical risk remains quite high,” said Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. “The market is now really positioning for the upcoming earnings season.”

Investors are also awaiting US payrolls data on Friday as they assess the likely path for interest rates this year. Money markets are pricing in at least two quarter-point cuts. Geopolitical tensions are high on the agenda too, with markets monitoring efforts to bring Greenland under Washington’s control and developments surrounding Venezuela.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026, and no one wants to add fresh risk ahead of Friday’s US jobs report,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The Fed debate isn’t settled yet, and regional security headlines are keeping positioning cautious.”

A selloff in precious metals slowed as silver pared a drop below $75 an ounce. Investors have been positioning for an annual rebalancing of commodity indexes that will see futures contracts worth billions of dollars sold in the next few days.

Spot gold steadied after dipping below $4,450 an ounce. The yellow metal lost nearly 1% in the previous session.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Gold and silver are facing near-term pressure as investors prepare for annual commodity index rebalancing, adding a technical drag to strong rallies in precious metals. They arrive when positioning remains stretched after record gains, increasing the risk that mechanical selling weighs on prices in the short term.”

—Nour Al Ali, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, corporations and governments in the US, Europe and Asia have borrowed roughly $260 billion across currencies by the close of business on Wednesday, the highest tally on record for the comparable period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A further barrage of bond offerings is poised to push that number higher. At least 23 issuers are expected to price bonds in Europe’s primary market, raising at least €51.8 billion ($60.4 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In Asia, China announced plans to issue about $75 billion of bonds early this month.

Corporate News:

ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp. and other US oil companies are examining what role they can play Paramount Skydance Corp. reaffirmed its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. for $30 a share, insisting its hostile bid is superior to one from Netflix Inc. despite multiple rejections by Warner Bros.’ board. Revolution Medicines shares fell after AbbVie says it’s not in talks to buy the cancer-drug developer. Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped. Tesco Plc’s shares slid around 7% after Britain’s largest supermarket chain posted softer-than-expected like-for-like growth in its core market over the Christmas period. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 2:43 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.1% S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1647 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3424 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 156.97 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $91,151.79 Ether fell 0.9% to $3,117.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.40% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.6% to $58.02 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,450.88 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Andre Janse van Vuuren, Anand Krishnamoorthy, Kwaku Gyasi and Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.