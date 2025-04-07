Stock Rout Worsens, Bonds Rally on Tariff Turmoil: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A flight from global equities accelerated Monday and investors piled into haven assets as the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs deepened after China announced retaliatory measures.

Stocks tumbled from Sydney to Mumbai, sending a gauge of Asian shares lower by as much as 7.9%, the worst intraday drop in more than 16 years. Equity-index futures for US and Europe both fell about 3.6%. Oil retreated. Yields on two-year Treasuries, the most policy sensitive bonds, declined as much as 22 basis points. The dollar was mixed against major peers, with traditional haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc outperforming. Credit-default swaps in Asia blew out by the most since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index had its biggest intraday drop in more than 16 years as Beijing announced 34% tariffs on all imports from the US. A gauge of technology stocks in the city sank as much as 14% and Taiwan’s equity index tumbled the most on record.

The moves underscore the heightened concerns across markets as Trump attempts to reshape global trade in Washington’s favor. Companies have altered business plans, equity strategists have trimmed forecasts as investors remain wary on the impacts from the tit-for-tat levies. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the central bank won’t rush to react to the tariffs, which are likely to have a significant effect on the US economy, including slower growth and higher inflation.

“We expect the market fallout from the tariffs to continue this week,” said Win Thin of Brown Brothers Harriman. Trump administration officials have signaled that no policy changes are planned to address the market selloff, he said. “Given this message, equity markets are likely to continue selling off and Treasuries are likely to continue rallying.”

There were some signs the selloff were beginning to disrupt normal market operations. Japan experienced a so-called circuit-breaker given the magnitude of the losses there, while South Korea briefly halted sell orders for program trading.

(Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.)

Bill Ackman and Stanley Druckenmiller condemned Trump’s decision to launch expansive global tariffs.

Trump and his economic team dismissed investors’ fears of inflation and recession, offering no apologies for the market turmoil sparked by sweeping global tariffs and defiantly insisting a boom is on the horizon. Trump, speaking Sunday on Air Force One, struck a determined tone and repeatedly defended the tariff barrage unveiled last week.

“Forget markets for a second — we have all the advantages,” Trump said.

On Friday, the S&P 500 saw its worst two-day plunge since March 2020 in a sellof that slashed over $5 trillion in value, with the gauge down 6%. The Nasdaq 100 entered a bear market. Wall Street has become more pessimistic about the president ditching his policies once the stock markets decline – the so-called ‘Trump put’ – as the president had in the past touted the stock market as a report card.

“Trump put, Fed put and Xi put have all gone missing at once,” said Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategist at Saxo Markets. “Markets are grappling with a classic growth scare, which may now outweigh the inflation narrative.”

The surge in the Cboe Volatility Index last week took the gauge of expectations for US equity moves to its highest level since the early Covid days of 2020 relative to similar measures from India, South Korea and Australia.

“We’re seeing a proper capitulation in the share market,” said Jun Bei Liu, founder of hedge fund Ten Cap Pty. “This volatility will remain for some time.” That said, that there are lots of buying opportunities for companies that aren’t impacted by trade, she said.

A rally in US government debt sent the US two-year yield to touch the lowest since 2022 last week. Swaps traders are now pricing in more than four quarter-point cuts by the Fed by the end of the year compared with around three on April 1, the day before Trump’s announcements. The 10-year Treasury yield may drop to 3% by the end of this year, according to TD Securities.

In addition to imposing new tariffs in response to Trump’s latest levies, China over the weekend pledged decisive action to defend its economy. These include “resolute measures” to safeguard its sovereignty, security and other interests, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

Which markets will best weather the tariff storm? Tell us in the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

“Traders are nervously watching the two biggest economies going toe to toe on tariffs and are fearing that both could receive knockout blows from a prolonged economic fight,” wrote Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney. “Neither the US nor China are backing down when it comes to slapping new tariffs on each other and in this escalatory environment it’s not surprising to see that risk assets are being avoided like the plague.”

China said it has room to ease borrowing costs and reserve rules for lenders if needed to defend its economy against the tariffs. The reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions and the central bank’s policy rates can be cut anytime going forward, People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party, said in a front-page commentary published on Monday.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he would go to the US as soon as possible to pitch a wide-ranging deal with Trump over tariffs. The president had previously said that he is open to reducing tariffs if other nations offer something “phenomenal.”

In commodities, copper and other metals reversed earlier drops. Oil sank after Saudi Arabia slashed its flagship crude price by the most in more than two years. Cryptocurrencies sold off sharply heading into the week in Asia, underscoring a clear risk-off sentiment across markets.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 3.5% as of 1:24 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 7.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 4.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 11%

The Shanghai Composite fell 6.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 3.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0973

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 146.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.3210 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $77,365.35

Ether fell 1.5% to $1,550.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.94%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.17%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.7% to $60.34 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,027.56 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Chris Bourke, Winnie Hsu, Abhishek Vishnoi, Catherine Bosley and Charlotte Yang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.