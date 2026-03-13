Stock Selloff Eases Into Weekend as Oil Rally Ebbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in global stocks eased as oil prices steadied after a volatile stretch, though investors remained wary of risks from the Iran war heading into the weekend.

The MSCI All Country World Index — one of the broadest indicators of global equities — was down 0.3% after losing 1.5% in the previous session. US futures slipped 0.1% after the S&P 500 Index slid to its lowest since November, while European contracts lost 0.3%. Brent crude edged higher, trading around $100 a barrel, after rallying 9.2% on Thursday.

Volatility persisted across markets as investors weighed the effectiveness of the US administration’s efforts to cool energy prices against escalating rhetoric from President Donald Trump as well as Iran’s new supreme leader.

The US issued a second temporary waiver allowing purchases of Russian oil. The measure, which is for crude that was loaded onto vessels before March 12, is broader than a directive earlier this month that only cleared India to boost buying.

“It’s not a game changer but the timing is good as it alleviates concerns around near-term tightness ahead of the weekend,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia.

Separately, the Trump administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports. That follows a move earlier to release 172 million barrels from the US emergency oil reserve as part of the coordinated effort by wealthy nations.

Heading into the weekend, concerns remained that a potential escalation of the Middle East conflict will further crimp energy supplies.

Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Meanwhile, Trump said in a social media post that preventing the Islamic Republic from having nuclear weapons and threatening the Middle East is “of far greater interest and importance to me” than the cost of oil.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that prices could exceed the 2008 peak if flows via the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed through March. Brent rallied to a high of $147.50 that year. The Iran war is causing unprecedented turmoil in oil markets, hitting 7.5% of global supply and an even bigger swath of exports, the International Energy Agency said.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“With Brent crude holding above $100 a barrel, investors will be wary of fresh developments in the Iran war over the weekend as markets take a rest. It is understandable if the appetite to take on fresh risk exposure is very low.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

As energy costs surged, the global equity gauge has fallen more than 5% from a record high on Feb. 25. Stocks in Asia extended their recent underperformance on Friday, with a benchmark of regional equities dropping more than 1%. Asia relies on the Middle East for 60% to 70% of its crude oil imports, making it the largest buyer of energy from the region, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of the dollar rose 0.2% after closing at its highest level in almost two months.

The Japanese yen fell to its weakest level since 2024 amid inflation concerns, nearing levels where authorities previously intervened to support the currency. Still, strategists see a high threshold for intervention as the Iran conflict and resilient US data have pushed the dollar higher on fundamental grounds.

“It feels as though the market has taken its timeline for the duration of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict more broadly, and pushed it further out, suggesting this could have a more damaging effect on inflation and potentially consumption patterns,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note.

Investors will be on the lookout for US inflation data due later Friday, although the backward-looking measure may do little to alter their thinking given the geopolitical uncertainty.

Treasuries were little changed. However, a measure of their volatility has jumped to a nine-month high as the Iran war upended traders’ expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Before the war broke out at the end of February, traders were pricing in about 61 basis points of cuts by year-end, and now that has fallen to just under 20 basis points.

With the Fed widely expected to hold rates steady next week, investors will be closely watching for any shifts in its outlook, as Trump renews calls for the central bank to ease policy.

“Inflation is actually ramping up as a big risk,” Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager for global fixed income at Brandywine Global Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Duration of the conflict is key. We have been raising US dollar weighting a little bit just to increase our hedge.”

Corporate Highlights:

Honda Motor Co. shares fell the most in almost a year after warning investors that it faces as much as ¥2.5 trillion ($15.7 billion) in charges and a historic annual loss. Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will resign from his position atop the creative software giant amid deep skepticism about the company’s ability to thrive in the AI era. Blue Owl Capital Inc. defended its recent sale of $1.4 billion of loans from three of its funds, arguing the transaction contained no backstops or hidden incentives, as the asset manager remains a primary target of bets on a private-credit reckoning. Tesla Inc. received government clearance to convert its investment in Elon Musk’s xAI into a small stake in SpaceX ahead of the rocket maker’s planned IPO. Shares of PayPay Corp. jumped 14% in its trading debut Thursday after the digital payments firm’s $879.8 million US IPO, the biggest listing for a Japanese company on a US stock exchange in a decade. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:01 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.2% S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.8% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1478 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.46 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.8943 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3304 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $71,248.56 Ether rose 1.4% to $2,092.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.77% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.240% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.95% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $5,086.75 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $96.28 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

