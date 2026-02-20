Stocks, Bonds, Dollar Waver on Mixed Economic Data: Markets Wrap

11 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Data showing the world’s largest economy grew at a weaker-than-anticipated pace combined with figures that underscored stubborn inflation pressures left stocks, bonds and the dollar wavering.

While over 300 shares in the S&P 500 fell, the index barely budged. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07%. The dollar fluctuated, while set for its best week since November. Money markets continued to fully price in a Federal Reserve rate cut in July, and at least two reductions in 2026.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased an annualized 1.4% in the fourth quarter after rising 4.4% in the prior period. Overall, the economy expanded 2.2% last year, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed.

Separately, data showed the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — rose 0.4% in December, the most in nearly a year. On an annual basis, the core PCE climbed 3%.

Today’s economic data delivered a “messy message” of both hotter-than-expected inflation, and slower-than-anticipated growth, according to Art Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.

“The confusing message from today’s data confirms the current Fed bias to take their time with monetary policy,” he said.

Fed officials appeared surprisingly wary of cutting rates when they met last month, with several even suggesting the central bank may need to raise rates if inflation remains stubbornly high, according to the minutes of the latest policy meeting released Wednesday.

Meantime, traders continued to keep a close eye on geopolitical developments. Oil held near a six-month high as President Donald Trump warned that Iran had 15 days at most to reach a deal over its nuclear program as the US assembles a vast array of forces in the Middle East.

And the US listed-options market is set for $3 trillion of contracts by notional value to roll off on Friday — the largest ever for an expiration date in February, according to data compiled by Citigroup Inc.

Wall Street’s Reaction:

Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management: A cooling economy and sticky inflation wasn’t the combination the markets were looking for, but that’s what they got. The fact that the government shutdown played a big role in the GDP miss should ease concerns of a repeat in the first quarter. Coupled with higher-than-expected inflation, it should keep the Fed on hold.

Angelo Kourkafas at Edward Jones: Today’s batch of economic data, though old news at this point, provides mixed takeaways and highlights why some Fed officials are in no rush to rates.

Despite the dovish read from the weaker end to 2025 for the US economy, lingering inflation pressures are likely to keep the Fed on the sidelines for a while longer. We are still looking for two rate cuts this year, but they will likely be back-end loaded.

David Russell at TradeStation: Price trends ended last year going the wrong way. The higher PCE inflation, combined with low jobless claims and healthy industrial activity, chips away at the need for rate cuts. Dovishness might have peaked and the disappointing GDP number renews the risk of a stagflationary environment. The next Fed chairman could have a tough job.

Sonu Varghese at Carson Group: Economic growth eased in the fourth quarter, but that was mostly because of the shutdown, and we should see a rebound in the first quarter of 2026. Overall growth in 2025 pulled back to trend after a couple of hot years in 2023-2024, in part thanks to a big boost from AI-related investment. Inflation also ran hotter in 2025, with a pickup in the Fed’s preferred inflation metric at the end of the year. That’s going to keep the Fed on the sidelines for longer.

Scott Helfstein at Global X ETFs: The Fed and investors have their work cut out for them, but the backdrop is still favorable for investors. Excluding the government shutdown, the consumer kept spending and companies kept investing. This is the critical combination that keeps the economy chugging along and will ultimately drive markets higher.

The economic data was mixed. Quarterly GDP growth was disappointing, but nominal year-over-year growth was still a half point better than forecasts and better than last quarter. Meanwhile. The PCE inflation report reflects price increases in December, but the January consumer inflation is already moderating.

Adam Hetts at Janus Henderson Investors: Looking across multiple quarters, the prolonged shutdown is one of many headwinds the US economy has shaken off to maintain a robust medium-term trend. Of all those headwinds, perhaps the jobless recovery nature of the growth injects the most fragility, although January jobs data bucked that trend.

Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors: The US economy grew at a considerably slower rate than forecast in the final quarter. Consumer spending was lower than expected, which is probably a function of lower elements of the K-shaped economy being under pressure. The government shutdown clearly had an effect as well. However, the real question is whether the impact of tariffs is intensifying beyond what we have seen so far. Maybe the Fed has, unexpectedly, more work to do now.

Bret Kenwell at eToro: This morning’s data wasn’t exactly the recipe markets were hoping for — softer-than-expected growth paired with hotter-than-expected inflation.

While the S&P 500 is essentially flat year to date, 2026 has been a year of mixed markets and heavy rotations. Unfortunately, those mixed results have been observed in economic reports as well. Today’s reports are unlikely to lift markets out of their current environment, suggesting patience over active trading may be prudent.

Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets: Overall, the combination of GDP and core-PCE reflects solid growth in nominal terms, but lingering inflation and the fallout from the government shutdown have weighed on headline real-GDP.

Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management: At first glance the first reading of Q4 GDP was very disappointing – only 1.4% versus 2.8% expected – however, the government was shut down for almost half the quarter. Some estimates have put the number closer to 2.4% if the government hadn’t been shut down, but it’s always hard to know how accurate those adjustments are.

On the bright side, consumers are still spending and previous readings of the labor market and consumer price index have been consistent with a growing economy that is continuing to see a dampening of the inflation pressures that peaked a few years ago.

Unfortunately, this report will prolong the disagreement between hawks and doves on the Federal Reserve, with the core PCE stubbornly remaining far above their 2% target, but GDP lower and job creation relatively anemic.

We think the Fed will continue to support the labor market with three or more rate cuts this year and will be patient as the inflation numbers come down (albeit at a slow pace) and although the AI debate will rage on, the stock market should eventually hit all-time highs again as the economy remains resilient and the central bank continues to be accommodative.

Rick Gardner at RGA Investments: Friday’s GDP for the fourth quarter was much lower-than-expected, but it was still positive and shows that the economy expanded at respectable clip during the final few months of 2025 even as fears about the labor market started to intensify. We expect a strong year of economic growth in 2026, driven by business investment, consumer spending and fading trade headwinds.

The Federal Reserve’s inflation problem is far from solved even if it remains on hold when it comes to near-term rate cuts amid the Federal Reserve Chair transition.

Brad Conger at Hirtle Callaghan: We focus on real final sales to domestic purchasers, which strips out inventories and trade, as the cleanest measure of activity. The Q4 reading of 2.4% decelerated from Q3’s 2.9% and shows an economy that is catching its breath on an upward haul. We are overweight duration in fixed Income as a cheap hedge against a late cycle gasp for air.

Corporate Highlights:

Akamai Technologies Inc. gave an outlook for adjusted earnings that is weaker than expected for both the first quarter and the full year. Newmont Corp. — the world’s biggest gold miner — expects to churn out less bullion this year, partly due to planned upgrades at some of its managed mines and lower production at two ventures jointly owned with Barrick Mining Corp. Newmont sent Barrick a so-called notice of default after finding evidence of alleged mismanagement at a Nevada joint venture, escalating tensions between the partners in a key mining region. BHP Group signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Faraday Copper Corp. to explore a deal that would see it restart a historic copper mine in Arizona. Starbucks Corp.’s India unit is adding stores and offering new items like protein foam coffee to boost its footprint in the world’s most-populous country, undeterred by widening losses. Anglo American Plc took yet another writedown on its struggling De Beers unit as one of the diamond industry’s deepest ever crises continued to weigh on the miner’s profits. Danone SA gave its first estimate of the potential cost of the recent recalls of infant formula over a contamination scare, saying it expects a €35 million to €70 million ($82.4 million) financial hit in the first quarter of the year. Italy’s Enel SpA is expected to outline a stronger focus on Europe and the US in a strategy update next week in a bid to lock down steady returns, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:43 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.5% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.8% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rose 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.3% S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1763 The British pound was little changed at $1.3475 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.44 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $67,143.84 Ether rose 0.1% to $1,950.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.73% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.35% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.47% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 1.1% to $5,051.52 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.