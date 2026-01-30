Stocks, Bonds Drop as Trump Taps Warsh for Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures fell with Treasuries after President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, a pick investors view as less supportive of deep interest-rate cuts.

The dollar advanced and gold was 5% lower as Trump made his announcement on Truth Social. The moves suggest traders are dialing back bets on policy easing under Warsh, who, as a policymaker from 2006 to 2011, often emphasized inflation risks even as others focused on supporting growth and jobs during the financial crisis.

Tighter monetary conditions would likely rein in growth expectations, cooling the stock market, while higher interest rates would weigh on bonds and support the dollar. The announcement ends months of speculation over who will lead the Fed, after Trump repeatedly criticized Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates. Powell’s term ends in May.

“I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best,” Trump wrote.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%. The dollar rose 0.2%, trimming losses as the currency headed for its worst month since June. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 4.25%. European stocks advanced 0.7% as the euro-area economy grew more than expected at the end of last year.

“Warsh is seemingly the most orthodox regarding monetary policy,” Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank, said prior to the announcement. “I wouldn’t expect many changes. If any, Warsh will emphasize the dual mandate, paying more attention to labor market dynamics, while being a bit less focused on bringing down inflation as quickly as possible.”

Corporate Highlights:

Adidas AG reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profits and announced a fresh share buyback as the German brand looks to maintain its momentum with retro sneakers and new running and football products. Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI and to expand the AI startup’s existing deal for computing power. SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla Inc., as well as an alternative combination with artificial intelligence firm xAI, according to people familiar with the matter. US law enforcement has been investigating allegations by former Meta Platforms Inc. contractors that Meta personnel can access WhatsApp messages. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 6:53 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1944 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3773 The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 153.98 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $82,919.32 Ether fell 2.3% to $2,750.88 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.52% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $64.57 a barrel Spot gold fell 5.1% to $5,103.30 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Macarena Muñoz and Julien Ponthus.

