Stocks, Bonds Fall as Oil Jumps After Hormuz Chaos: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil jumped, driving US stocks and Treasuries lower after a turbulent weekend in the Middle East cast doubt on the prospects for peace talks ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.

Brent rose 6% toward $96 a barrel as the US Navy carried out its first seizure of an Iranian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had earlier abruptly halted traffic through the waterway less than 24 hours after saying ships could pass.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with the benchmark poised to snap a five-day winning streak during which it notched a succession of highs. European stocks declined 1.1%. Bond yields rose sharply in Europe, whereas the moves in Treasuries were more modest. Gold dropped below $4,800 an ounce, while the dollar edged higher 0.1%.

Monday’s risk-off move is denting a rally that had erased all of the war-driven losses in US stocks. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials offered disparate views on the next stage of the war, leaving it unclear whether the sides would meet for talks on Tuesday, with a truce set to expire shortly.

Even so, traders believe pressure on both parties to reach a deal remains high, even as volatility during negotiations is likely to be elevated. Iran’s state-run news agency cited President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying the war was in no one’s interest and that diplomatic avenues should be used to lower tensions.

“While the developments from the weekend certainly cooled the optimism, it did not derail it completely,” said Stephan Kemper, chief investment strategist at BNP Paribas Wealth Management. “Markets keep expecting a near-term solution which will allow energy to flow again.”

The S&P 500 on Friday capped a third straight week of gains of more than 3% and was set for its biggest monthly advance since 2020. Big Tech stocks drove much of the rebound, with the Magnificent Seven up 20% since the US benchmark hit its 2026 bottom on March 30.

The cohort took a breather on Monday, with Meta Platforms Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. falling more than 1% in premarket trading. The tech sector also led losses in Europe.

“We navigate markets on the assumption that current tensions are temporary and that agreements will eventually be reached,” said Patrik Lang, chief investment strategist at Global Gate Asset Management. “This is a short-term dynamic—markets will ultimately look through the noise and refocus on the broader outlook.”

Corporate News:

UniCredit SpA said Commerzbank AG needs deep changes as the Italian lender’s chief executive officer, Andrea Orcel, steps up his push to acquire the German rival. QXO Inc. said it’s acquiring insulation company TopBuild Corp. for about $17 billion, making QXO the second-largest publicly traded building products distributor in North America. Revolut Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nik Storonsky said he wants to take the London-based digital bank public, but not until at least 2028. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 9:32 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1762 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.03 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8200 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3499 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $74,825.01 Ether rose 0.7% to $2,297.57 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.81% Commodities

Brent crude rose 6.1% to $95.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,789.63 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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