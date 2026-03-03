Stocks, Treasuries Drop as Iran Conflict Widens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock losses deepened and bonds were sold off as Iran stepped up its attacks on the US and its allies in the Middle East, pushing oil prices higher and fueling inflation concerns. The dollar rose.

Asian shares tumbled 2.9%, causing the worst two-day slump since April. South Korea’s Kospi Index — the world’s second-best stock market this year — plunged 7.2% as the country returned after a long weekend. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe fell about 1%, signaling more losses are in store for global stocks.

Investors remained focused on oil with the commodity extending gains as the US and Israel stepped up their war against Iran, while Tehran threatened a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial waterway for the movement of crude. Brent rose to about $80 a barrel after spiking more than 7% on Monday.

The rising oil prices stoked concerns about the outlook for global bonds, with traders from Sydney to Tokyo offloading government debt. Treasury 10-year yield rose three basis points to 4.06%.

Concerns about inflation prompted traders to pare back bets on interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with a first US cut fully priced in September and bets for a third reduction in 2026 fading. That shift came on top of richly valued stock markets already unsettled by the billions companies are spending on artificial intelligence and concerns over the technology’s disruptive impact.

“My guess is that markets traded as though the conflict would be relatively short last night. However, that view might be too optimistic,” said Nick Ferres, chief investment officer of Vantage Point Asset Management in Singapore. “Prior to the conflict, markets were already concerned about the sustainability of AI capex, disruption and how it was financed.”

The investor playbook for Iran has been ripped up, and markets haven’t repriced to the new paradigm yet. The next few weeks are going to be volatile and negative for many so-called risk assets. The Pavlovian response has been to both buy the dip and dismiss the threat from geopolitical risks. But that’s “an automatic, conditioned response,” rather than one borne out of thoughtful consideration or analysis.

The critical question for markets is duration — whether this proves to be a brief spike in risk premium or a prolonged shock that starts to weigh on capex and hiring decisions, said Ana Isabel Gonzalez Encinas, group chief investment officer at Farringdon Asset Management.

As US-Israeli strikes on Iran reverberated across the Middle East, President Donald Trump insisted there was no fixed timeline, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected the idea of an “endless” war with Iran. Both refused to rule out putting American boots on the ground.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “the hardest hits are yet to come from the US military.” The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it’s right now, he added.

“Trump has escalated the narrative around Iran by saying ‘Whatever it takes,’” said Anna Wu, cross-asset investment strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. in Sydney. “This prolongs volatility shocks.”

Meanwhile, two drones struck near the US Embassy in Riyadh, pulling Saudi Arabia into a widening conflict among Iran, the US and Israel, and prompting Trump to vow retaliation.

As investors pared risk, some haven assets drew fresh demand. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2% to build on the 0.7% gain in the prior session.

“This is now a pricing event rather than just headline risk,” said Oriano Lizza, a sales trader at CMC Markets Singapore. “Sentiment is negative, as we are seeing clients taking solace in safe-haven assets like gold.”

Precious metals gold and silver — assets that have risen along with stocks this year — gave up initial gains to trade lower on Tuesday. Bullion fell 0.4% to $5,300 an ounce, after climbing to as high as $5,380 earlier. Silver made a similar move and tumbled 5.4%.

The Iran war is also rekindling inflation concerns across financial markets, sapping the outlook for global bonds that had just posted their best start to a year since the pandemic.

Traders have offloaded government debt since Monday as they game-plan how a prolonged conflict in the Middle East may ramp up oil and supercharge inflation. Those concerns are eroding the haven appeal of fixed-income assets, with government bonds from the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea all posting losses this week.

“I was surprised and still am with how well markets have taken the conflict,” said Nick Twidale, chief markets analyst at AT Global Markets. “But I feel if it pushes past another few days we could see downside moves accelerate.”

Corporate Highlights:

Blackstone Inc. is allowing investors to redeem a record 7.9% of shares from its flagship private credit fund, the latest sign of unease in an industry that’s faced a wave of withdrawals. US officials are considering caps on the number of AI accelerators Nvidia Corp. can export to any one Chinese company, which would further constrain the chipmaker’s reentry into a crucial market. Fitch Ratings downgraded Paramount Skydance Corp.’s corporate and long-term borrower ratings to junk following the media company’s agreement to buy larger rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Nvidia agreed to invest $4 billion in two companies that develop data center optics that are essential for artificial intelligence. Apple Inc. unveiled the iPhone 17e, the latest version of its lower-end smartphone, and a faster version of the iPad Air. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9% as of 6:56 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.9% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% The Shanghai Composite fell 1.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1670 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.26 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8932 per dollar The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3361 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $68,035.04 Ether fell 2.3% to $1,996.33 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.06% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 6.5 basis points to 2.125% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.77% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,305.03 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $72.94 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

