Stocks, Yields Climb as Traders Recalibrate Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries sank after a stronger-than-expected jobs report forced traders to temper their bets on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next rate cut. Stocks remained higher as the data underlined the resilience of the US economy and boosted soft-landing hopes.

The policy-sensitive two-year US Treasury yield touched 3.91% after employers added 254,000 jobs in September — the most in six months — and the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 bounced back from session lows in afternoon trading in New York.

Apart from Friday’s labor-market report, a slew of other economic data this week, including private-sector job numbers and a measure of the services sector, painted a picture of a strong US economy. Traders are now pricing in less than a quarter-point worth of easing in November.

“Coming off a string of relatively weak jobs data over the summer months, the September jobs report was just what the doctor – or in this case the Fed – ordered,” Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. It “broke the recent trend and provided reason for optimism in the underlying resiliency of the labor economy.”

He added that while the report doesn’t change the economic outlook, it should assuage any concerns investors or the Fed had about the jobs market. Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he wouldn’t want to see the labor market weaken further. One of the main reasons the central bank decided to cut rates by a half a percentage point last month was softer hiring and a higher unemployment rate.

“The overwhelmingly positive report felt like a change in the tide, though admittedly is only one month of data,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist of 248 Ventures. “It may suggest the Fed is no longer behind the ball with interest rates.”

However, Bell added that wages increases reflected in the report will likely remind the central bank that inflation can remain sticky.

Mohamed El-Erian also warned that the Fed’s fight against inflation isn’t over.

“This is not just a solid labor market, but if you take these numbers at face value, it’s a strong labor market late in the cycle,” El-Erian, the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, told Bloomberg Television on Friday.

Still, overall, Friday’s data boosted hopes that the Fed will be able to pull off a soft landing, keeping stocks firmly in the green.

“Today’s report should give the Fed more flexibility as it looks to continue lowering rates and it should help counter arguments that the Fed acted too late,” said Eric Merlis, managing director and co-head of global markets at Citizens.

Policymakers will get one more jobs report — along with inflation data — ahead of its meeting next month.

Meanwhile, oil continued to rise. Geopolitical concerns persist as Israel carried out bombing raids in the suburbs of Beirut alongside ground attacks in southern Lebanon, while Iran said it would support a conditional cease-fire in the conflicts involving its allied groups Hezbollah and Hamas.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 1:50 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0968

The British pound was unchanged at $1.3124

The Japanese yen fell 1.3% to 148.82 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $62,105.04

Ether rose 3.2% to $2,417.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 3.97%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.21%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $75.23 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,649.36 an ounce

