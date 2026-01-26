Stocks Advance as Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off a busy week with gains in stocks on speculation that solid corporate earnings will keep powering market gains. The dollar slid on speculation the US could coordinate intervention with Japan to support the yen. Gold topped $5,000.

The S&P 500 extended its January advance ahead of high-stakes megacap results. With the Federal Reserve expected to pause its interest-rate cuts, Treasuries remained in a narrow range. The greenback hit a four-month low.

The earnings season picks up steam this week, with companies accounting for a third of the S&P 500’s market capitalization expected to post results. Following a breakneck rally of artificial intelligence names, those firms are under pressure to show that the vast sums they’ve committed to capital expenditures are starting to pay off in a bigger way.

Meantime, Fed officials are expected to hold rates steady after three straight cuts at the end of 2025 as a steadier jobs market restores a degree of consensus at the central bank after months of growing division. Chair Jerome Powell is likely to telegraph his view that policy is well-positioned for now, but refrain from signaling much about where rates are headed.

“This week’s lineup of megacap earnings should help shape sentiment around the AI trade and the still-struggling tech sector, but Wednesday’s Fed announcement will likely keep politics in the headlines,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp., the dominant maker of artificial intelligence chips, invested an additional $2 billion in CoreWeave Inc. to help speed up an effort to add more than 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by 2030. Merck & Co. is no longer in talks to acquire biotech firm Revolution Medicines Inc. after the two companies couldn’t agree on a price, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. USA Rare Earth Inc. signed a non-binding agreement with the Commerce Department to receive $1.6 billion in funding to accelerate US production of key rare-earth elements. Quantum computing firm IonQ Inc. has agreed to buy SkyWater Technology Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal that values the chipmaker at about $1.8 billion. Ryanair Holdings Plc slightly increased some key targets for the full fiscal year, disappointing those investors hoping for a more robust outlook and joining some major US carriers in projecting caution because of geopolitical tensions. Airbus SE is preparing its employees for a turbulent year ahead as geopolitical tensions between the US and other countries hang over the start of 2026. Volkswagen AG’s plans for a possible Audi factory in the US aren’t progressing as President Donald Trump’s tariffs weigh and talks for local incentives haven’t yielded results, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume told Handelsblatt. Wizz Air Holdings Plc’s UK subsidiary applied for permission to fly to the US, months after the budget carrier’s plans to expand in the Middle East fell through. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is increasing its stake in the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas as part of a strategy by the UAE to grow international gas assets and do more business with the US. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 9:41 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed The Russell 2000 Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1867 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3677 The Japanese yen rose 1.2% to 153.89 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $88,167.17 Ether rose 3.9% to $2,926.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.50% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.60% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.80% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $60.80 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.9% to $5,084.73 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.