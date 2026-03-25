Stocks Bounce as Oil Falls on Trump’s Peace Push: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks clawed back some losses while bonds rallied and oil prices eased as the Trump administration stepped up efforts to bring the war with Iran to a close.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% after reports that the US has drafted a 15-point plan to halt fighting in the Middle East. Brent fell 4.7% to below $100 a barrel even as the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively shut. Europe led the rebound in bonds, with two-year UK gilt yields falling six basis points to 4.40%. Gold edged higher while the dollar was little changed.

Traders are finding some relief after weeks of headline-driven volatility that have left the S&P 500 on track for its biggest monthly loss in a year. Despite Wednesday’s rebound, investors remain wary as Iran kept up attacks on neighboring states and several officials signaled that the Islamic Republic isn’t ready to negotiate.

“There’s a rebound in risk appetite this morning, which makes sense given the newsflow, but for us this is no time to buy the rally,” said Christophe Boucher, chief investment officer at ABN Amro Investment Solutions. “One can actually feel the algos reacting to the ‘peace’, ‘negotiation’ and ‘ceasefire’ keywords.”

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 1.3%, heading for its first three-day run of gains since the conflict began. A benchmark for Asian equities climbed 2%. Miners such as Newmont Corp. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. were among the biggest gainers in US premarket trading. Arm Holdings Plc jumped 13% on plans to generate about $15 billion annually within five years from chip sales.

The retreat in oil prices prompted traders to scale back expectations for tighter monetary policy from central banks. Swaps now price in less than a one-in-five chance of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike this year, while pointing to between two and three increases from the Bank of England. Traders priced in three BOE hikes on Tuesday.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back against expectations of an imminent response to higher energy prices, saying that the ECB could look through a limited, short-lived shock.

While bond markets continue to signal a more negative scenario for the war than equities, “these perspectives should converge once visibility improves, likely returning to a more benign baseline,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank.

Corporate News:

Pop Mart International Group Ltd. shares tumbled nearly 22% after the company posted full-year revenue growth still largely reliant on sales of Labubu, disappointing investors counting on other franchises to sustain its success. SpaceX aims to file a prospectus for an initial public offering as soon as this week, the Information reported, kicking off one of the year’s most-anticipated market debuts. SK Hynix Inc. seeks to list its American Depositary Receipts in what may be one of the biggest US debuts by a foreign company ever, part of the chipmaker’s bid to keep pace with artificial intelligence’s voracious demand for memory. Merck & Co. is in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% as of 9:37 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1593 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.91 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.9043 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3392 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $71,235.51 Ether rose 1.6% to $2,182.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.88% Commodities

Brent crude fell 4.6% to $99.72 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.9% to $4,558.39 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Macarena Muñoz, Subrat Patnaik and James Hirai.

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