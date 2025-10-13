Stocks Bounce Back as Trump Softens China Rhetoric: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to recoup some losses from Friday’s selloff after President Donald Trump backpedaled on his tariff threats against Beijing, signaling a willingness to negotiate. Gold topped a new all-time high.

S&P 500 futures bounced 1.1% after the benchmark suffered its biggest drop since April. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 rallied 1.6%. Treasury futures slipped, with cash trading in US bonds suspended for Columbus Day. The dash for gold persisted as the metal neared $4,080 an ounce.

In Europe, French bonds held steady as President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new cabinet to contain a growing political crisis. Silver surged to its highest level in decades amid a historic short squeeze in London. Cryptocurrencies bounced following the weekend’s selloff. The dollar steadied and oil rose for the first time in three days.

Risky assets are rebounding as the Trump administration softened its rhetoric toward China, following threats of an additional 100% tariff on the nation’s goods over recently announced export controls. Big selloffs have been rare lately, with the S&P 500 buoyed by optimism over artificial intelligence and prospects for US interest-rate cuts.

“There is a belief emerging that this is mostly negotiating tactics on both sides,” wrote Jim Reid, global head of macro research and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank AG. “The market will begin to price in a reasonable probability of a deal once the initial shock fades.”

With valuations still stretched after this year’s breathtaking rally, traders are bracing for some volatility as the earnings season approaches amid lingering trade uncertainty. The impact of corporate results may be amplified as official US economic data remain delayed by the government shutdown, clouding visibility on the path for rate cuts.

As JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. prepare to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, options on S&P 500 members imply an average 4.7% swing after results, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s near July’s level, when the expected move was the largest for an earnings-season kickoff since 2022, using JPMorgan’s release as the starting point.

“For earnings, the focus will remain on the richly-valued areas of the market,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “We’ve seen a more defensive posture take hold and it’s a time for validation and confirmation.”

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson warned US stocks are at risk of sinking as much as 11% if trade tensions between the US and China aren’t resolved before a November deadline.

“If associated trade uncertainty/volatility continue into early November, we could see a larger correction than most are expecting,” Wilson wrote in a note. He forecast that the S&P 500 could drop to between 6,027 and 5,800 points in a bear-case scenario.

Investors will also keep a close eye on comments from global policymakers and finance ministers at this week’s International Monetary Fund and World Bank autumn meetings. In recent weeks, central bankers have delivered a chorus of warnings that the AI-driven stock rally could be heading for a correction.

Corporate News:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. vowed to funnel $1.5 trillion into industries that bolster US economic security and resiliency over the next 10 years. ni us Brookfield is nearing a deal to acquire the rest of distressed-debt specialist Oaktree Capital Management, people with knowledge of the matter said. Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it intends to set aside an additional provision of £800 million ($1.07 billion) to compensate customers who were missold car loans. China Vanke Co.’s recently appointed chairman has resigned from the role, in another blow to the embattled developer facing liquidity challenges. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.1% as of 7:41 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1578 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3338 The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 152.07 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $114,231.44 Ether fell 1.3% to $4,088.05 Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.63% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.65% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $59.90 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,076.90 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.