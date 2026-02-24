Stocks’ Brief Rebound Fades as AI Caution Lingers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A short-lived rebound in stocks petered out as worries about the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence continued to unsettle markets.

S&P 500 futures erased a 0.3% gain. The benchmark fell 1% in the previous session following a Citrini Research report that outlined hypothetical AI-fueled structural shifts. Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.2%, while Advanced Micro Devices Inc. jumped 11% in premarket trading on a deal with Meta Platforms Inc. for data-center gear.

The so-called AI scare trade has become a dominant theme for stocks, with selling spreading beyond software to hit insurance brokers, private credit and even real estate services. The flight is one of several shifts beneath the surface of a US market that is little changed in 2026 after years of tech-led gains.

Traders are also contending with a range of other risks, from trade uncertainty to brewing tensions between the US and Iran. Focus on Tuesday will turn to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and consumer data that, in the previous reading, plunged to the lowest level since 2014. Anthropic PBC, meanwhile, will give a demo of its AI enterprise agents.

“We are reducing our risk levels by a notch,” wrote Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Jefferies International. “Ongoing concerns over AI disruption and the possible exposure to private credit and private equity have made investor sentiment fragile. If we do get an escalation in geopolitical risks, markets may face some wobbles.”

Shares that took the brunt of Monday’s selloff steadied in premarket trading. An ETF tracking software firms was flat. International Business Machines Corp. remained little changed following a 13% tumble. Nvidia Corp. fell 1.2% ahead of its results on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the yen fell 0.9% as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced opposition to further interest-rate hikes. Treasuries held most of Monday’s haven-driven gains, while the dollar rose 0.2%. Gold fell toward $5,150 an ounce.

The quest for shelter from AI disruption has moved Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to push a new basket of capital-heavy companies, including utilities, miners, some industrial firms and even luxury-good makers. The selection has outperformed a basket of capital-light businesses by 35% since the start of 2025.

“Markets are rewarding capacity, networks, infrastructure and engineering complexity—assets that are costly to replicate and less exposed to technological obsolescence,” the Goldman team, including Guillaume Jaisson, said in a note.

For Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Plc, fears about labor-market disruption need to be counterbalanced by the job creation that typically accompanies technological progress.

As for software stocks, which have now been mispriced, “it’s very hard to go prove the market wrong on that,” Cau told Bloomberg TV. “What we are trying to do from an equity allocation standpoint is to be exposed to some of these old-economy, more tangible parts of the market.”

After Trump’s new 10% global tariff went into effect on Tuesday and a timeline for a proposed higher rate of 15% is still in question, investors will listen for any further comments on trade in his State of the Union speech.

“The focus for investors will be on three issues: tariffs, Iran and the Fed,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “Any hint that a military strike against Iran is imminent should trigger another rally in oil and gold prices. If Trump uses his platform to bully the Supreme Court or the Fed, Treasury markets will not take that lightly.”

Corporate Highlights:

Home Depot Inc. reported a key sales metric that beat expectations in the latest quarter on steady demand, though the retailer cautioned that macroeconomic challenges remain. JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects to earn about $104.5 billion in net interest income this year, more than it anticipated just last month when it reported quarterly earnings. PayPal Holdings Inc., the digital payments pioneer, is attracting takeover interest from potential buyers after a stock slide wiped out almost half of its value, according to people familiar with the matter. Paramount Skydance Corp. raised its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., extending the long-running battle for one of Hollywood’s iconic studios. Standard Chartered Plc announced a fresh $1.5 billion share buyback as it reported weaker-than-estimated fourth-quarter earnings, weeks after its share price was hit by the surprise departure of its chief financial officer. European car sales fell in January, breaking a six-month growth streak as consumer reticence in several markets overshadowed still-robust demand for electrified models. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:37 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1775 The British pound was little changed at $1.3484 The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 155.94 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $63,220 Ether fell 2% to $1,825.56 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.70% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $66.43 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.4% to $5,154.57 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rose Henderson and Neil Campling.

