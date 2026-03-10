Stocks Climb, Dollar Falls as Oil Extends Retreat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rose as crude extended declines, with traders monitoring the war in the Middle East and its impact on oil flows following President Donald Trump’s bid to calm markets.

S&P 500 contracts advanced 0.4% after the benchmark rebounded in the previous session. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was set for its biggest daily jump since April. Brent fell more than 7% toward $91 a barrel, building on Monday’s losses as Trump promised a quick end to the conflict and said the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasuries held steady, with the 10-year yield little changed at 4.09%. European bonds recovered some of the past week’s losses on hopes the war would weigh less on inflation than previously feared, dimming the prospects for interest-rate hikes. The dollar fell for a third consecutive day. Gold edged higher.

The relief rally in US stocks and bonds is extending for a second session after fears of a protracted US-Israeli war against Iran triggered seismic moves in oil markets. Even so, much depends on geopolitical developments, with flows through the Strait of Hormuz at a near standstill and Gulf producers deepening production cuts.

“We are not out of the weeds,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Panmure Liberum. “Any gains will remain limited until there are clear signs of an end to hostilities in the Gulf and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz improves again.”

Corporate Highlights:

Saudi Aramco approved a $3 billion share buyback program and raised its dividend payout, as investors remain focused on how the company weathers the impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East. Novo Nordisk A/S and Hims & Hers Health Inc. will work together to sell obesity drugs, a sudden reversal after more than eight months of acrimony that culminated in a legal battle. Volkswagen AG expects returns to remain under pressure this year as higher raw material costs, intense competition and geopolitical tensions combine for a challenging outlook. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. gave an outlook for revenue in the current quarter that exceeded analysts’ estimates, a sign the company is benefiting from solid demand for hardware that helps customers run AI workloads. Apple Inc. increased iPhone production in India by about 53% last year and now makes a quarter of its marquee devices there. Anthropic PBC sued the Defense Department for declaring the AI giant posed a risk to the US supply chain, further ramping up a high-stakes dispute with the Pentagon over safeguards on the company’s technology. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s sales rose 30% in the first two months of the year, buoyed by the robust pace of AI infrastructure construction. Airlines in Asia are raising ticket prices and mapping out contingency plans that include grounding planes as the escalating Middle East conflict threatens to trigger the worst oil shock since the 1970s. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.9% as of 8:33 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 3.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 3.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1652 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.48 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8744 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3472 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $70,932.37 Ether rose 1.9% to $2,065.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.83% Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.55% Commodities

Brent crude fell 7.3% to $91.76 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $5,185.75 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

