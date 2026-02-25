Stocks Climb Before Nvidia’s High-Stakes Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders bracing for Nvidia Corp.’s results drove stocks higher, hoping for evidence that the outlook for artificial intelligence remains intact at a time when anxiety about the technology is running rampant.

More than solid results and forecasts, the chipmaker will need to manage expectations around the sustainability of margins amid a spending frenzy and disruption jitters. Nvidia, whose shares have languished since October, climbed 1% Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose for a second straight day.

Whether these gains stick through the end of this week could depend on Nvidia’s report, according to Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

“It’s widely assumed that the results will be strong, but will they be strong enough?” they said. “And if they’re too strong, will that also be interpreted as further future disruption in the software space?”

The options market is pricing in about a 5% swing in either direction for Nvidia shares the day after earnings. The stock has declined the day after each of its last two reports.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1.1%. An ETF tracking software firms extended its rally. Salesforce Inc. is expected to address AI fears when it reports results later Wednesday.

Bitcoin topped $66,000. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.05%. The dollar wavered.

Corporate Highlights:

HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that may fall short of estimates and said full-year earnings will likely hit the lower end of a previously forecast range. Workday Inc. gave an outlook for quarterly subscription sales that fell just short of estimates, renewing investor anxiety about its ability to thrive in the AI era. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said a new $31-a-share buyout offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. could lead to a better deal than its existing agreement with Netflix Inc. Circle Internet Group Inc. said strong demand for its stablecoin bolstered profit and revenue during the fourth-quarter downturn in digital assets. Lowe’s Cos. forecast sales guidance for the full year that fell short of expectations, a sign the housing market will remain lackluster in the near term. Novo Nordisk A/S will partner with Vivtex Corp. to develop next-generation drugs for obesity, diabetes and other metabolic diseases in a deal potentially worth up to $2.1 billion. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 9:48 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1789 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3519 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 156.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.1% to $66,677.57 Ether rose 7% to $1,985.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.32% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $65.48 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $5,179.17 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.