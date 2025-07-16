Stocks Dip as Tariffs, Fed Doubts Hit Sentiment: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slipped as traders began to question whether the market can sustain recent highs, with a steady stream of negative tariff headlines and dialed-back expectations for US interest rate cuts weighing on sentiment.

The S&P 500 is on track for a second straight decline, with futures down 0.2%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2%, weighed down by technology shares after ASML Holding NV trimmed its growth outlook for next year, citing trade tensions. A gauge for Asian equities was largely flat.

US Treasuries held steady. Japan’s super-long bonds rebounded following a sharp selloff earlier in the week, as investors weighed the potential for increased fiscal spending after this weekend’s upper house election. The pound strengthened on hotter-than-expected UK inflation data, while the dollar drifted slightly lower.

President Donald Trump signaled that tariffs on pharmaceuticals could be introduced by the end of the month, with similar measures on semiconductors potentially following as well. Meanwhile, traders have scaled back expectations for two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, with the chances of a reduction in September now viewed as just above 50%.

“We have toned down our risk by a notch,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International. “However, technicals are still supportive and news flow of more deals being struck over the coming weeks should offset some of the negative trade rhetoric.”

Corporate Highlights:

ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet walked back the company’s growth forecast for next year due to trade disputes and global tensions.

Renault SA shares sank 16% after the automaker lowered its profitability outlook for the year and named company veteran Duncan Minto interim chief executive officer.

China Vanke Co. is seeking to extend some of its domestic bank loans by as much as 10 years.

Huawei Technologies Co. took the top spot in China’s smartphone market for the first time in more than four years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:21 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1626

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 148.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1814 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3408

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $118,260.42

Ether rose 4.1% to $3,165.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.72%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $68.82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,339.06 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.