Stocks Drift, Oil and Gold Advance on Venezuela: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia posted a modest gain after sluggish US jobs data did little to bolster bets on further interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s regional equities gauge erased earlier losses to edge up 0.2%, with advancers and decliners almost evenly matched. Technology shares gained after a two-day selloff, while Chinese chipmaker MetaX Integrated Circuits Shanghai Co. jumped as much as 755% on its trading debut.

Attention was also on the Indian rupee, which jumped 1% against the dollar after the central bank stepped in to support the currency.

Moves were more pronounced in the commodities market, with crude oil rising more than 1% as US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of carriers going into and leaving Venezuela, raising concerns about supply from the OPEC member. Silver climbed to a record above $65 an ounce, while gold edged toward a record high. Platinum rose for a fifth day to hit the highest since 2011.

The latest US labor data signaled a cooling jobs market — but not one rapidly weakening — prompting traders to hold off on increasing bets for near-term rate cuts. Following Tuesday’s report, markets priced in roughly a 20% chance of a January reduction. Attention will now turn to Thursday’s inflation numbers for clues on whether the narrative may shift in the final full trading week of the year.

“We take a glass half full, rather than a glass half empty, view of the combined part-October, full November employment report and, more importantly, we think the Fed will too,” Evercore ISI economist Krishna Guha wrote in a note. “Specifically, we do not think this was weak enough to spur another near-term rate cut.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 64,000 in November after declining 105,000 in October amid a contraction in federal employment. The unemployment rate was 4.6% last month, up from 4.4% in September and the highest since 2021.

“While the labor market reports were soft, the data need to be treated with caution following the government shutdown,” said ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes. “Uncertainty surrounding the timing of the FOMC’s next move is unlikely to be resolved until the data flow normalizes next year.”

A separate report out Tuesday showed retail sales were little changed in October as a decline at auto dealers and weaker gasoline receipts offset stronger spending in other categories.

Figures from S&P Global showed US business activity expanded in December at the slowest pace in six months, while a measure of input prices jumped to a more than three-year high.

In other corners of the market, Treasuries slipped, paring gains from the previous two sessions and nudging the 10-year yield up by one basis point to 4.16%.

The dollar traded in narrow ranges versus major peers, with markets still fully pricing in two quarter-point rate cuts by the Fed next year.

“We think the dollar is challenged,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. “The labor market is not absolutely breaking apart and showing a painful recessionary adjustment, but it remains fragile.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also threatened retaliation against the European Union in response to efforts to tax American tech companies, singling out prominent companies, including Accenture Plc, Siemens AG and Spotify Technology SA, as possible targets for new restrictions or fees.

The president also ramped up pressure on Venezuela, sending crude oil higher after the commodity hit its lowest level since 2021. The move represents an escalation and follows the seizure of an oil tanker last week by US forces off Venezuela.

The escalation in tensions sent bullion above $4,325 an ounce, recovering from a modest decline in the previous session that snapped a five-day winning streak.

Gold is not far off the record high above $4,381 set in October. The precious metal has jumped about two-thirds this year and is on track for its best annual performance since 1979. The scorching rally has been driven by elevated central-bank buying, as well as a broader pullback by investors from government debt and key currencies. Geopolitical tensions have also enhanced its haven appeal.

Tesla Inc.’s sales in California are poised to be suspended for 30 days if it doesn’t change its marketing practices that allegedly mislead consumers about its driver-assistance technology. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is planning to reject Paramount Skydance Corp.’s hostile takeover bid due to concerns about financing and other terms, people familiar with the matter said. China Vanke Co. unveiled a revised bond-extension proposal for creditors to vote on, as the distressed developer makes another attempt to gain support for a plan to avert default. China’s Luckin Coffee Inc. is considering making a bid for Nestle SA’s Blue Bottle Coffee to boost its brand profile and expand in the premium coffee segment. SBI Shinsei Bank Ltd. surged as much as 11% in its trading debut in Tokyo on Wednesday after raising ¥322 billion ($2.1 billion) in Japan’s second-biggest initial public offering of the year. Amazon is in talks to invest $10 billion or more in OpenAI, with a valuation higher than $500 billion. Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, is in discussions to raise more than $15 billion at a valuation near $100 billion, in a financing round led by its parent company. Digital banking firm PT Super Bank Indonesia surged 24%, hitting the daily trading limit, on its Jakarta debut following an initial public offering that ranks as Indonesia’s second largest this year. Some of the main moves in markets:

