Stocks Drop, Crude Jumps as Energy Assets Targeted: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures and Asian stocks declined on Thursday, extending a volatile week, as oil prices rallied after an attack on two tankers in Iraqi waters underscored the threat to energy assets in the Middle East.

Contracts for the S&P 500 Index were down 0.8% while a gauge of Asian shares dropped as much as 1.1% in early trading. Brent crude climbed back toward $100 a barrel as the assault on tankers prompted Iraq to stop operations at its oil ports. Separately, Bahrain said Iran targeted its fuel tanks.

Energy markets remained the biggest focus for investors as volatility in oil and gas prices continued to feed into inflation expectations. Meanwhile, mounting strain in the private credit market also weighed on sentiment as Morgan Stanley capped redemptions from one of its private credit funds, returning less than half of the capital that investors sought to cash out. That added to a wave of redemption requests in the industry amid growing worries over the quality of loans.

“The Iraq disruption once again reinforces that this is not just a supply story. It is increasingly about security of flows and transport-cost shock,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. Attacks affecting loading activity and port operations “make the movement of crude and condensates more uncertain and more expensive,” she added.

Oil’s advance showed concerns over an escalating Iran war outweighed relief offered by an emergency release of crude reserves by wealthy nations. The US plans to release 172 million barrels from its emergency oil reserve as nations around the world work to ease surging crude and fuel prices. That’s part of the plan by member countries of the International Energy Agency to discharge 400 million barrels from reserves globally, its largest-ever release.

President Donald Trump said the massive release of emergency oil reserves approved by the IEA would ease energy price pressures while the US seeks to “finish the job” in its campaign against Iran. Iran has told regional intermediaries that for a ceasefire, the US must guarantee neither it nor Israel will strike the country in the future, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Trump, who repeated his suggestion the war would end soon, is also preparing to invoke powers that would permit renewed oil production off the southern California coast.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Traders are being forced to acknowledge that the shock to global crude supplies isn’t about to go away — it’s more likely to get worse. That’s also a painful situation for bonds, signaling further gains for yields which have knock-on effects for equities and credit.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Separately, the Trump administration also started the first of several sweeping trade investigations that set the stage for new tariffs, the centerpiece of a push to replace levies struck down by the US Supreme Court.

US equities ended little changed Wednesday while Treasuries fell across the curve even as data showed inflation slowed in February from a month earlier. That reflected concern that the Iran war, which has boosted energy costs, is complicating the Federal Reserve’s path on interest rates. Traders now anticipate the Fed will cut rates only once this year.

Data out Friday will likely paint a picture of more stubborn inflation. Economists see the Fed’s favored core personal consumption expenditures price index up 0.4% again in January. Compared with the same month last year, the median forecast calls for a 3.1% increase.

“Despite the prospect of releasing oil reserves, continued uncertainty translates into continued upside risk for oil prices, and that translates into a Fed that will remain cautious about cutting interest rates,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Elsewhere in Asia, the yen touched its weakest level against the greenback since January before steadying. After holding policy settings steady next week, the Bank of Japan will likely raise its benchmark interest rate in April, according to more than a third of surveyed economists.

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. will pay as much as $600 million for InterPositive, the AI moviemaking company founded by Ben Affleck, according to people familiar with the matter, making the purchase one of the biggest ever by the streaming leader. Oracle Corp. soared after reporting strong sales and issuing an outlook that suggests little letup in demand for AI computing. Nvidia Corp. will invest $2 billion in Nebius Group NV as part of a strategic partnership to develop and build AI data centers. Salesforce Inc. drew lukewarm demand for its $25 billion bond sale amid concerns over its debt-funded share buyback and worries about software companies’ AI exposure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.5% Japan’s Topix fell 1.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1550 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.86 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8764 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7148 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $69,830.57 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,046.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.170% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 6.8% to $93.15 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $5,167.36 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

