Stocks Drop, Oil Climbs as Iran War Fallout Widens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks retreated as oil rallied after an attack on tankers in Iraqi waters highlighted the threat to energy infrastructure in the Middle East and stoked concerns of an escalating conflict.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% while an index of Asian shares slid 1.3%. European stock futures also dropped 0.6%. Brent climbed back above $100 a barrel before paring some gains as the assault on tankers prompted Iraq to stop operations at its oil ports. Oman evacuated a key export terminal as a precaution while Bahrain said Iran targeted its fuel tanks.

Energy markets were the biggest focus for investors. A Bloomberg gauge of global bonds erased its 2026 advance as supply disruption risks fueled inflation expectations. Oil’s renewed surge signaled that fears of a prolonged war outweighed relief from the largest-ever emergency release of crude reserves by wealthy nations. In further signs of tightness, Chinese refiners began canceling agreed refined fuel export cargoes, including gasoline and diesel.

“The Iraq disruption once again reinforces that this is not just a supply story. It is increasingly about security of flows and transport-cost shock,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. Attacks affecting loading activity and port operations “make the movement of crude and condensates more uncertain and more expensive,” she added.

Meanwhile, mounting strain in the private credit market also weighed on sentiment as Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater LLC capped withdrawals from their multibillion-dollar private credit funds. The industry has been hit by a wave of redemption requests amid growing worries over the quality of loans.

The Iran war is in its second week and the Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of global oil typically flows — remains effectively closed. Brent may rally to $150 a barrel or even higher as the Middle East crisis could last for months, spurring physical shortfalls, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

A 10% increase in energy prices that persists for a year would push global inflation up by 40 basis points and slow economic growth by 0.1-0.2%, according to the International Monetary Fund.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“Traders are being forced to acknowledge that the shock to global crude supplies isn’t about to go away — it’s more likely to get worse. That’s also a painful situation for bonds, signaling further gains for yields which have knock-on effects for equities and credit.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Earlier, the US said it plans to release 172 million barrels from its emergency oil reserve as nations around the world work to ease surging crude and fuel prices. That’s part of the plan by member countries of the International Energy Agency to discharge 400 million barrels from reserves globally.

President Donald Trump said the move would ease energy price pressures while the US seeks to “finish the job” in its campaign against Iran.

“The use of oil reserves is finite. In addition, LNG reserves or inventory is limited and there are no reserves for petrochemicals,” said Lorraine Tan, director of equity research at Morningstar Asia. “The latter is going to raise the cost of various inputs from fertilizer to polyester to helium. Hence, industries ranging for agriculture to semiconductors will face some form of price pressure at the least and slowing production at the worst.”

Trump, who repeated his suggestion the war would end soon, is also preparing to invoke powers that would permit renewed oil production off the southern California coast. Meanwhile, Iran told regional intermediaries that for a ceasefire, the US must guarantee neither it nor Israel will strike the country in the future, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Separately, the Trump administration also started the first of several sweeping trade investigations that set the stage for new tariffs, the centerpiece of a push to replace levies struck down by the US Supreme Court.

US equities ended little changed on Wednesday while Treasuries fell across the curve even as data showed inflation slowed in February from a month earlier. The Iran war is seen complicating the Federal Reserve’s policy path, with traders now anticipating it will cut interest rates only once this year.

“I stay really cautious of calling any sustainable pullback in oil prices,” Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone Group, said on Bloomberg Television. At this stage, we’re really not seeing any clear signs or signals of de-escalation and “the geopolitical risk premium is still very much alive,” she added.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of the dollar rose 0.2% while cryptocurrencies weakened. The yen hovered near its weakest level against the dollar this year ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision next week.

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. will pay as much as $600 million for InterPositive, the AI moviemaking company founded by Ben Affleck, according to people familiar with the matter, making the purchase one of the biggest ever by the streaming leader. Atlassian Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Cannon-Brookes announced plans to cut about 1,600 workers, saying the shift to artificial intelligence was a key factor behind the move. From Silicon Valley to Wall Street to the City of London, financial elites are hitting up their wealth managers and plugged-in friends for a way into SpaceX and OpenAI. Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater LLC capped withdrawals from their multibillion-dollar private credit funds after investors sought to redeem vastly more than the vehicles allow. PayPay Corp. and an arm of SoftBank Group Corp. raised $879.8 million in the digital payments firm’s US IPO, in the biggest listing for a Japanese company on a US stock exchange in a decade. Hong Kong authorities raided the offices of Citic Securities Co.’s local unit and Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, marking a high-profile escalation of scrutiny into the city’s financial sector. Nvidia Corp. will invest $2 billion in Nebius Group NV as part of a strategic partnership to develop and build AI data centers. Salesforce Inc. drew lukewarm demand for its $25 billion bond sale amid concerns over its debt-funded share buyback and worries about software companies’ AI exposure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% as of 7:37 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1545 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.97 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8799 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3380 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $69,674.56 Ether fell 1.6% to $2,036.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.69% Commodities

Brent crude rose 4.6% to $96.23 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $5,169.11 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Abhishek Vishnoi, Gabrielle Ng and Sara Hemrajani.

(A previous version of the story corrected the move in S&P 500 futures.)

