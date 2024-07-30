Stocks Drop in Risk-Off Move Before Fed, Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell amid speculation investors are trimming their holdings before a rush of events in coming days including major central bank decisions, key economic data and earnings from US megacap companies. US and European futures were little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is heading for decline of 0.4% in July, its first monthly drop since April. Shares in Hong Kong led losses Tuesday, falling more than 1%, as optimism waned over the Chinese government’s stimulus plans.

The yen weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers as the Bank of Japan began a two-day meeting amid speculation any policy tightening will be too slow to dent the appeal of yen-funded carry trades. The dollar was mixed as traders positioned for a Federal Reserve review Wednesday. Treasuries were little changed, heading for a third month of gains.

“Market participants are taking risk off the table ahead of heavy event risks this week from key central bank meetings to Big tech earnings,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will have investors on high alert Wednesday when he lays out a detailed plan for quantitative tightening after years of massive easing. He may also double down by adding an interest-rate hike. The central bank is looking for evidence sustained increases in wages will spur a recovery in consumption and kindle demand-led price growth, allowing authorities to further normalize monetary policy.

China’s bonds advanced, with 10-year yields dropping to another record low. The rally in the securities is seen testing the patience of the central bank, which is walking a tightrope between boosting growth with easing measures and reining in potential financial shocks from an overheated bond market.

Investors are also assessing the outcome of a Chinese Politburo meeting for any guidance on potential stimulus measures. Still, sentiment remains bearish after efforts to help growth this year failed to reverse a property downturn and revive subdued consumer demand.

“Investing in China heavily relies on policies, but from the Third Plenum to Politburo now, so far there have been no exciting policies,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong. “Investors have no interest in China stocks, and tend to further trim their positions.”

The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher Monday with a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rising 1%. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms fell 1.1%. Tesla Inc. jumped on a bullish Morgan Stanley call. McDonald’s Corp. investors shrugged off a sales drop as executives pledged to launch new promotions.

US policymakers, who’ve kept rates at a more than two-decade high for a full year, are widely expected to leave them there again on Wednesday. But investors see officials signaling a move in September as risks grow of imperiling a solid, but moderating job market.

July’s wild ride in stocks has underscored how betting on seven large tech companies is no longer a simple, slam-dunk trade. During most of the month, investors jumped into other corners of the market on speculation Fed cuts will further boost Corporate America. Still, the S&P 500 ended up suffering two straight weeks of losses, dragged down by its most-influential group – technology.

In corporate news, BHP Group Ltd. has teamed up with Lundin Mining Corp. to buy Filo Corp., gaining access to South American copper projects.

Commodities have erased all of their gains this year as a challenging outlook in China, combined with a selloff in US natural gas and losses in foodstuffs, have weighed on raw materials. Gold edged lower for a second day as the dollar steadied.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, GDP, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US JOLTS job openings, consumer confidence, Tuesday

Microsoft earnings, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:41 a.m. London time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0823

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 154.58 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2689 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6559

The British pound was little changed at $1.2854

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $66,443.15

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,301.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.000%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $75.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,389.25 an ounce

