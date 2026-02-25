Stocks Edge Higher as Traders Await Nvidia Results: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted modest gains after days of swings as traders await Nvidia Corp.’s earnings to see whether the chipmaker can regain its place as the artificial-intelligence trade’s main driver.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were a touch higher after Tuesday’s rebound in beaten-down software firms. The dollar fell as President Donald Trump reaffirmed his determination to use tariffs. A selloff in Japanese bonds drove declines in global debt. South Korea surged past France in stock-market value.

Nvidia is facing a high-stakes moment with its latest quarterly results after underperforming peers since the Nasdaq 100’s last record high in October. That means easily topping the forecasts it gave three months ago and setting new targets above current Wall Street estimates.

While the company has done this repeatedly, concerns have grown that the AI spending frenzy isn’t sustainable.

“Nvidia’s results are expected to be good given the massive capex announced by its clients, but it’s all about how the market will react,” said Arnaud Girod, head of cross-asset strategy at Kepler Cheuvreux. “The Nasdaq needs Nvidia if it is to limit its current underperformance.”

In other corners of the market, gold and silver — assets that have risen this year along with stocks — gained. Bitcoin pared some of its earlier gains to trade around $65,000.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Trump’s tariff agenda has been a headwind for the dollar during his second term and there was little indication he intended to soften his approach following the recent Supreme Court ruling. He went on to predict that the US would take in so much revenue that it would ‘substantially replace the modern day system of income tax.’ Given the amount of revenue required to achieve that goal, it suggests Trump plans to increase levies on trading partners rather than reduce them. The dollar will likely suffer it he does.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Corporate News:

HSBC Holdings Plc reported better-than-estimated earnings for 2025 as Europe’s largest bank closed out a year in which its market value broke through £200 billion ($270 billion) for the first time in its history. Diageo Plc cut its guidance for the second time this fiscal year as the British distiller struggles to revive demand in the US and China, in an early challenge for new Chief Executive Officer Dave Lewis. Workday shares fell 9% in extended trading, after the software company gave a full-year forecast that is weaker than expected. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said a new $31-a-share buyout offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. could lead to a better deal than its existing agreement with Netflix Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:51 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.4% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1804 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.76 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8652 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3524 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $64,940.01 Ether rose 1.8% to $1,887.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.05% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.135% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.72% Commodities

Spot gold rose 1% to $5,192.84 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $66 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.