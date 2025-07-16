Stocks Erase Early Losses on Tech, Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares erased early losses as technology stocks in Hong Kong rose on optimism about the resumption of some chip shipments to China.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was flat, recovering from a loss of as much as 0.4%, helped by a 1.5% gain in technology shares in Hong Kong. On Tuesday, an index of US-listed Chinese shares climbed to its highest since April as tech shares jumped on news Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will resume some chip sales to China.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 retreated. Treasuries steadied in early Asian trading after 30-year yields topped 5% in the prior session. The yen was little changed, hovering around levels last seen in April. Gold advanced 0.2% in support for haven assets.

On Tuesday, Nvidia received assurances that the US government would allow it to export sales of its H20 artificial intelligence accelerator to China in a dramatic reversal from the earlier stance of President Donald Trump’s administration. The development is positive for the AI semiconductor supply chain and also for US-China relations, investors have said.

“Having the world build AI models on a US tech stack could potentially flip from being a national security risk to being a leverage point,” Sarah Bianchi of Evercore ISI, in a note Tuesday. “And some China hawks could potentially be persuaded that U.S. best interests are served by maximizing global dependency on U.S.-designed chips.”

Earlier, Asian stocks fell at the open Wednesday as traders trimmed interest-rate cut bets by the Federal Reserve after US inflation data showed companies are beginning to pass some tariff-related costs to consumers.

Traders priced in lower odds that the Fed will cut rates more than once this year, and the probability of a move in September is now seen as only slightly higher than 50%. Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan said that while policymakers will likely need to hold rates steady for a bit longer to fully cool inflation, it’s also possible they may need to pivot to cutting if inflation and labor markets soften. US consumer prices rose a higher-than-estimated 2.7% year-over-year in June.

“With risks still skewed to the upside, we expect the Fed to remain on hold until it gets more clarity about the relative risks to the inflation and labor market outlooks,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Jay Barry wrote in a note Tuesday. The analysts forecast the first rate cut to come in December.

On trade, Trump said he reached a deal with Indonesia that will see goods from the country face a 19% rate, while US exports won’t be taxed. Trump also said he was likely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals as soon as the end of the month and that levies on semiconductors could come soon as well, suggesting that those import taxes could hit alongside broad “reciprocal” rates set for implementation on Aug. 1.

The president also predicted that he could strike “two or three” trade deals with countries before implementing his so-called reciprocal tariffs before they are implemented on Aug. 1, saying that an agreement with India was among the most likely.

Meanwhile, the Office of the US Trade Representative on Tuesday opened an investigation into Brazil over its trade practices. Trump had threatened a 50% tariff on the country.

The consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2% from May. While a decline in car prices helped keep a lid on the figure, goods categories exposed to Trump’s levies including toys and appliances rose at the fastest paces in years.

“While any tariff-induced boost to inflation is likely to be short-lived, with higher tariffs being announced, it would be wise for the Fed to remain on the sidelines for a few more months at least,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Fed Chair Jerome Powell should step down from the board when his term is up in May 2026. Late Tuesday, Trump said Bessent is “an option” for the the Fed Chair post.

Traders this month have whittled the odds of Fed easing. Strong June employment data released July 3 led them to rule out a cut after the next meeting concludes July 30 and to downgrade the chances of a September cut, which was fully priced in as recently as late June.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:59 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1614

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1810 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $117,734.64

Ether rose 3.2% to $3,139.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.590%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $66.98 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,330.91 an ounce

