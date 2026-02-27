Stocks Extend AI-Fueled Drop as PPI Curbs Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The final stretch of a turbulent month for markets is ending with losses in stocks as inflation data reinforced bets the Federal Reserve won’t cut rates any time soon. Bonds remained slightly higher in a continuation of the recent bid for safety.

Equities fell as a report showed prices paid to US producers rose by more than forecast. The S&P 500 is poised for its worst month since April’s tariff-fueled meltdown. Big tech came under pressure amid concerns about an artificial-intelligence bubble. OpenAI said it has finalized a record-breaking $110 billion funding round at a $730 billion valuation, not including the money raised.

Treasuries are wrapping up their best monthly performance in a year against a backdrop of rising global risks. While the market barely reacted to the latest inflation report, swap traders trimmed their wagers on policy easing and are now seeing a first cut fully priced in September. The dollar edged up.

Alongside recent indications of a stabilizing labor market, Fed officials want to see further inflation progress before lowering interest rates. The producer price index increased 0.5% after a revised 0.4% increase in December. An underlying gauge that excludes food and energy advanced by the most since July.

“This morning’s higher inflation data is one more thing to worry about within the ‘traditional’ economic analysis of price stability and full employment, even before investors factor in the disruptive potential of AI’s impact on the economy,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

The latest data could give the Fed another reason to be more patient with rate cuts and wait until the second half of the year before making any changes, he added.

Corporate Highlights:

Dell Technologies Inc. gave an outlook for sales of its artificial intelligence servers that exceeded estimates. CoreWeave Inc. reported a bigger-than-expected loss and boosting capital expenditures, spurring concerns about the company overspending on infrastructure. Netflix Inc. dropped out of the fight to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., clearing the way for rival bidder Paramount Skydance Corp. to clinch its $111 billion deal. Anthropic PBC rejected the Pentagon’s latest offer in a dispute over safeguards around the use of its artificial intelligence technology by the US military. Block Inc. said it was reducing its workforce by nearly half in a bet on AI. Jack Dorsey’s firm also raised its full-year outlook for gross profit. Sweetgreen Inc. reported a weak fourth quarter and said annual sales would fall much more than Wall Street expected. Duolingo Inc. said its drive to gain subscribers would mean slower earnings growth and narrower profit margins in the short term. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 9:08 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1795 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3448 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.20 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $66,215.63 Ether fell 3.5% to $1,958.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.98% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.68% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $67.62 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,224.27 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.