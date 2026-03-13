Stocks Extend Slide With Oil at $100; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks extended their declines as investors remained wary of risks from the Iran war heading into the weekend, with oil prices holding above $100 a barrel.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index slumped 0.9% putting the benchmark on course for a second week of losses. US futures retreated 0.4% after the S&P 500 Index slid to its lowest since November. Brent crude edged higher, trading around $102, after rallying 9.2% on Thursday.

In currencies, a gauge of the dollar rose 0.4% after closing at its highest level in almost two months. The pound dropped 0.5% after data showed the UK economy unexpectedly failed to grow in January, suggesting activity was stalling even before conflict in the Middle East erupted. The euro slipped to the lowest against the dollar since August. The Japanese yen fell to the weakest since 2024, nearing levels where authorities previously intervened to support the currency.

Volatility persisted across markets as investors weighed the effectiveness of the US administration’s efforts to cool energy prices against escalating rhetoric from President Donald Trump as well as Iran’s new supreme leader.

Concerns remain that a potential escalation of the conflict will further crimp energy supplies. Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Meanwhile, Trump said that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons is “of far greater interest and importance to me” than the cost of oil.

“It’s Friday, so investors would be reassessing their hedges going into the weekend,” said Mohit Kumar, chief strategist for Europe at Jefferies.

The US issued a second temporary waiver allowing purchases of Russian oil. The measure, which is for crude that was loaded onto vessels before March 12, is broader than a directive earlier this month that only cleared India to boost buying.

Separately, the Trump administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports. That follows a move earlier to release 172 million barrels from the US emergency oil reserve as part of the coordinated effort by wealthy nations.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that prices could exceed the 2008 peak if flows via the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed through March. Brent rallied to a high of $147.50 that year. The Iran war is causing unprecedented turmoil in oil markets, hitting 7.5% of global supply and an even bigger swath of exports, the International Energy Agency said.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“With Brent crude holding above $100 a barrel, investors will be wary of fresh developments in the Iran war over the weekend as markets take a rest. It is understandable if the appetite to take on fresh risk exposure is very low.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

In Asia, stocks extended their recent underperformance on Friday, with a benchmark of regional equities dropping more than 1%. Asia relies on the Middle East for 60% to 70% of its crude oil imports, making it the largest buyer of energy from the region, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“It feels as though the market has taken its timeline for the duration of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict more broadly, and pushed it further out, suggesting this could have a more damaging effect on inflation and potentially consumption patterns,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note.

The MSCI All Country World Index — one of the broadest indicators of global equities — was down 0.3% after losing 1.5% in the previous session. As energy costs surged, the global equity gauge has fallen more than 5% from a record high on Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Magnificent 7 index, an equal-weighted gauge of the stocks at the Wall Street’s tech-powered rally, is nearing correction territory. The index is down about 9.3% from its all-time high in October.

On the data front, investors will be on the lookout for US inflation figures due later Friday, although the backward-looking measure may do little to alter their thinking given the geopolitical uncertainty.

Treasuries were little changed. However, a measure of their volatility has jumped to a nine-month high as the Iran war upended traders’ expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Before the war broke out at the end of February, traders were pricing in about 61 basis points of cuts by year-end, and now that has fallen to just under 20 basis points.

With the Fed widely expected to hold rates steady next week, investors will be closely watching for any shifts in its outlook, as Trump renews calls for the central bank to ease policy.

“Inflation is actually ramping up as a big risk,” Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager for global fixed income at Brandywine Global Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Duration of the conflict is key. We have been raising US dollar weighting a little bit just to increase our hedge.”

Corporate Highlights:

Honda Motor Co. shares fell the most in almost a year after warning investors that it faces as much as ¥2.5 trillion ($15.7 billion) in charges and a historic annual loss. Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will resign from his position atop the creative software giant amid deep skepticism about the company’s ability to thrive in the AI era. Blue Owl Capital Inc. defended its recent sale of $1.4 billion of loans from three of its funds, arguing the transaction contained no backstops or hidden incentives, as the asset manager remains a primary target of bets on a private-credit reckoning. Tesla Inc. received government clearance to convert its investment in Elon Musk’s xAI into a small stake in SpaceX ahead of the rocket maker’s planned IPO. Shares of PayPay Corp. jumped 14% in its trading debut Thursday after the digital payments firm’s $879.8 million US IPO, the biggest listing for a Japanese company on a US stock exchange in a decade. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% as of 8:22 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1435 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.50 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 6.9056 per dollar The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3260 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $71,521.56 Ether rose 1.6% to $2,095.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.79% Commodities

Brent crude rose 2% to $102.47 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,066.24 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Cormac Mullen, Nicholas Reynolds, Matthew Burgess and Shikhar Balwani.

