Stocks Extend Year-End Rally, Gold Rises to Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks extended their year-end rally in thin trading, with several regional markets closed, while gold and silver advanced to records.

MSCI’s regional stock gauge rose for a sixth day after the S&P 500 Index closed at a record high on Wednesday before the Christmas break. An index of global stocks is also at an all-time high. The dollar edged lower for a fourth day, hovering around levels last seen in October.

Treasuries slipped in Asia with the yield on the benchmark 10-year climbing one basis point to 4.14%. Cash trading will close at 3 p.m. Tokyo time due to a UK holiday, before resuming in the New York session.

Gold and silver jumped as escalating geopolitical tensions and dollar weakness helped extend a historic rally for precious metals. Spot silver advanced for a fifth straight session, climbing as much as 4.5% to cross $75 an ounce for the first time. Gold, set for its best annual advance since 1979, rose as much as 1.2% to above $4,500 an ounce.

Equity bulls are pinning their optimism on what’s known as the “Santa Claus Rally” to push stocks to fresh records even as exuberance over artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path are being questioned. The rally is traditionally seen as taking place on the final five trading sessions of a year and the first two of the new one.

“As equity markets enter the fourth year of a bull market, our underlying market call remains constructive,” Scott Chronert, head of US equities strategy at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note this week. “The current fundamental backdrop clearly has the opportunity for an ongoing AI-related tailwind to large-cap growth.”

The S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth day Wednesday in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas holiday. The VIX index of the S&P 500’s expected volatility fell to the lowest this year.

Risk appetite has been boosted toward year-end even as stronger-than-expected US economic growth data scaled back bets on near-term rate cuts.

After earlier concerns over high valuations for tech stocks amid the artificial intelligence boom, traders are regaining confidence that companies will deliver solid earnings growth in 2026.

“There were AI-related concerns earlier this month, but those seem to have been digested by the market,” said Tetsuo Seshimo, a portfolio manager at Saison Asset Management.

In commodities market, oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since late October, as traders tracked a partial US blockade of crude shipments from Venezuela and a military strike by Washington against a terrorist group in Nigeria.

Copper surged to a record in Shanghai and rallied in New York, adding to substantial annual gains as investors bet on tighter global supplies in 2026, while also pricing in the impact of a weaker US dollar.

The yen fell 0.3% to trade at about 156.22 to the dollar after Tokyo’s inflation cooled more than expected as pressures from food and energy prices faded. That triggered weakness in the currency on bets the Bank of Japan may delay the timing of its next rate hike.

Meanwhile, China set the yuan’s daily reference rate at a level that was below market estimates by a record margin, in the latest sign of policymakers’ intention to slow the currency’s appreciation.

The move came after the offshore yuan advanced past the psychological level of 7 per dollar on Thursday for the first time since September 2024. The PBOC has steered the yuan toward a path of appreciation to appease Beijing’s trading partners, but has sought to maintain a gradual pace of gains to avoid a surge of hot-money inflows.

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp. agreed to a licensing deal with artificial intelligence startup Groq, furthering its investments in companies connected to the AI boom. Global green bond and loan issuance has reached a record $947 billion so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Tesla Inc.’s door handles are facing renewed scrutiny in the US after federal auto safety regulators opened a probe into the emergency releases in certain Model 3 vehicles. The number of small-sized initial public offerings in Japan this year fell to its lowest in more than a decade. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:54 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.2% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1784 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.15 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0042 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $88,979.18 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,970.66 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.040% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $58.43 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,508.10 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

