Stocks Fall, Oil Climbs With Geopolitics in Focus: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to open lower Friday after a pullback in US stocks, as heightened concerns about the situation in Iran weighed on sentiment. Oil hit the highest since August.

Equity-index futures for Japan were lower and Australian shares declined at the open, indicating a headwind to sentiment after two daily advances for a gauge of the region’s stocks. Markets in Hong Kong reopen after the Lunar New Year holiday, while those for mainland China remain shut.

Futures contracts for the US edged down in early trading after the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.4% Thursday, with alternative asset managers facing sharp declines after a private credit fund halted redemptions. Gold hovered around $5,000 and Bitcoin settled into a narrow trading range.

Crude rallied as President Donald Trump said the US has to “make a meaningful deal” with Iran, adding that the next 10 days will tell whether there will be an accord. The US military is stationing a vast array of forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, fighter jets and refueling tankers, giving Trump the option for a major attack against Iran as he pressures the country to strike a deal over its nuclear program.

“Crude oil prices are rising on the anticipation of possible military action in Iran,” said Louis Navellier at Navellier & Associates. “The US and Iran are expected to meet again, and those negotiations are expected to be closely watched.”

American military buildup in the Middle East means Iran’s window to reach a diplomatic agreement over its atomic activities is at risk of closing, according to the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog. A potential war would put flows at risk from a region that pumps about a third of the world’s oil.

With Iran’s military proxies greatly weakened and the economy in crisis, the country doesn’t find itself in a very strong negotiating position, so the markets likely expect a diplomatic resolution, according to Dennis Follmer at Montis Financial.

“Right now, stocks have not priced in the tensions between the US and Iran. That seems appropriate,” he said.

Read: Why US-Iran Tensions Put Focus on Strait of Hormuz: QuickTake

Treasuries were little changed Thursday. The US 10-year yield fell one basis point and the dollar was slightly higher.

Tensions in the Middle East cast a pall over global markets only just recovering from AI-driven uncertainty. Some traders also attributed the risk-off mood to caution ahead of Friday’s readings on the economy and inflation, particularly after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed renewed concerns about price pressures.

In Asia, data set for release include Indonesia’s current account, trade for Malaysia and Hong Kong unemployment. Japan is set to sell 4.7 trillion yen ($30 billion) of 3-month bills. Later Friday, the US Supreme Court reconvenes for a public non-argument session, with markets watching closely for a potential ruling on Trump’s tariffs.

Also dimming sentiment among investors was Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s decision to restrict withdrawals from one of its private credit funds that raised concerns over the risks bubbling under the surface of the $1.8 trillion market. Its shares sank about 6% Thursday, dragging down industry peers like Apollo Global Management Inc., Ares Management Corp. and TPG Inc.

Traders also kept an eye on the latest US economic readings.

Jobless claims dropped by the most since November, adding to evidence of stabilization in the labor market. Pending sales of existing homes fell in January to a record low. The US annual trade deficit with China shrank in 2025 to the smallest in more than two decades — and widened to record levels with Mexico and Vietnam — as Trump’s sweeping tariffs reordered global trade.

Read: US Mortgage Rates Fall to Lowest Level in More Than Three Years

On Friday, the government will issue its first estimate of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, a period that included the longest-ever federal government shutdown. The latest report card on the economy is projected to show growth cooled to a still-solid annualized pace after expanding in the prior quarter at the quickest rate in two years.

Consumers probably remained the economy’s primary driver despite grumbling about the cost of living and anxiety over job prospects. The Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday will also release the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Corporate Highlights:

Bank of America Corp. is committing $25 billion to private-credit deals, joining its Wall Street rivals in putting its own balance sheet behind lending in the fast-growing market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Johnson & Johnson is preparing a potential sale of the orthopedics unit that it has been planning to separate, with big buyout firms already circling, according to people familiar with the matter. Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer of Netflix Inc., said his company’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will lead to more films in theaters, addressing a key complaint from Hollywood in the high-stakes battle for one of the industry’s iconic studios. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:03 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were unchanged Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1776 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.99 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8993 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7061 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $66,883.57 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,943.62 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.77% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $66.50 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.