Stocks Fall and Oil Rises on Ceasefire Skepticism: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Shifting views on how long the Iran war will last sent stock, bond and oil markets to another session of big swings, with losses in equities accelerating after President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t commit to a deal to end the conflict.

A fresh bout of volatility gripped financial markets amid growing uncertainty about a ceasefire in the Middle East and concerns that the conflict is escalating. The S&P 500 dropped almost 1%. Brent rose to around $107.

Trump threatened Iran with intensified military action after Tehran rejected Washington’s push for a peace deal, with the two sides far apart in efforts to end the near month-long war.

Iran responded to a US ceasefire proposal through intermediaries overnight, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, and is now awaiting a reply. Tehran is seeking an end to hostilities, war reparations and a guarantee of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.

“The progress being made in the talks between the US and Iran seem to be sketchy at best,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

Corporate Highlights:

Memory chip stocks extended their losses on Thursday after Alphabet Inc.’s Google publicized research that could allow more efficient use of the storage needed for artificial-intelligence development. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted results that missed Wall Street estimates, dragged down by losses on wayward credit bets. US insurers Equitable Holdings Inc. and Corebridge Financial Inc. are set to merge in an all-stock deal valuing that combined business at $22 billion. Henkel AG has agreed buy Olaplex Holdings Inc., the hair-care brand that developed a cult following for its shampoos and other treatments, in a $1.4 billion deal. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. fell after a single, higher-dose shot of its weight-loss drug failed to meet investor expectations for reducing visceral fat. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 10:57 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% The MSCI World Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1547 The British pound was little changed at $1.3360 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.54 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $69,361.95 Ether fell 4.3% to $2,073.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 3.05% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $93.87 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,465.60 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.