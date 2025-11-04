Stocks Fall as AI Titans Drop Amid Valuation Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The global stock rally hit a speed bump as earnings from artificial-intelligence bellwether Palantir Technologies Inc. failed to impress and Wall Street executives warned of rich valuations.

After a stretch of narrow, tech-led gains that lifted the S&P 500, futures on the benchmark fell 1% as the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps lost steam. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. led declines among the group in premarket trading, with Nasdaq 100 contracts down 1.3%. Palantir slid more than 6%.

Meanwhile, the dollar held at its highest since August as Federal Reserve officials offered mixed signals on the path of interest rates. Treasuries rebounded, with the 10-year yield falling two basis points to 4.09%. Gold fell for a third straight day, while Bitcoin was headed for its lowest level since June.

Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon were among Wall Street chiefs at a summit in Hong Kong saying that markets could be due for a pullback of more than 10% in the next 12 to 24 months.

While they noted a correction may be a healthy development, their caution comes as investors grow uneasy with stock prices after the S&P 500 surged more than 35% from April lows, fueled by a frenzied rally in tech megacaps tied to the AI boom.

Corporate earnings are strong but “what’s challenging are valuations,” said Mike Gitlin, president and chief executive officer of investment manager Capital Group, during a Hong Kong Monetary Authority financial summit.

Palantir came up short even after the company raised its annual revenue outlook and outpaced analyst estimates for third-quarter sales. Investors have sent the firm’s shares up more than 150% so far this year, closing Monday at a record $207.18. The company had a price-to-sales ratio of 85 as of Friday — the highest in the S&P 500.

“On Palantir, there’s been quite a lot of ‘sell-on-the-news,’ particularly for stocks which had outperformed prior to their earnings,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi Investissements in Paris. “When you have lofty valuations, it’s really not surprising to see harsh market price action.”

UK bonds outperformed their European peers after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves signaled that further tax increases may be needed to achieve fiscal consolidation in this month’s budget, while stressing the importance of curbing inflation and keeping borrowing in check.

The 10-year gilt yield fell two basis points to 4.41%, while the pound weakened as traders priced in a quicker pace of interest-rate cuts.

Meanwhile, European shares dropped 1%. Asian equities retreated as well, with a gauge of technology companies set for its biggest drop since September. The risk-off mood weighed on commodities, with copper falling more than 2% and brent crude trading below $64 a barrel.

Also weighing on the negative sentiment Tuesday was increased uncertainty over the Fed’s policy outlook.

Officials presented mixed messages Monday, reflecting divisions within the central bank ahead of its December meeting. Austan Goolsbee emphasized persistent inflation risks, while Lisa Cook pointed to growing labor-market fragility. Mary Daly said policymakers should “keep an open mind” about another rate cut, and Stephen Miran noted that policy remains restrictive.

“With US data softening and Fed officials keeping policy optionality alive, investors are reassessing positioning rather than chasing risk,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management.

Corporate Highlights:

BP Plc’s profit exceeded expectations with operational improvements and higher oil and gas production outweighing lower prices, as the company’s turnaround plan builds momentum. Starbucks Corp. is selling a majority stake in its China unit to private equity firm Boyu Capital for $4 billion to help accelerate its coffeehouse business in the country. Saudi Aramco reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates as a boost in production outweighed the impact of weaker oil prices. Adani Enterprises Ltd., led by billionaire Gautam Adani, reported an 84% jump in quarterly profit on one-time gains due to sale of its unit and restructuring in another. It also approved a $2.8 billion rights issue. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1% as of 6:21 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1504 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3071 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 153.49 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $104,382.14 Ether fell 2.2% to $3,520.62 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.42% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $60.05 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,992.99 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

