Stocks Fall as Alphabet, AMD Results Fuel AI Angst: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks dropped as underwhelming results from Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. revived concern about when the billions of dollars spent by the tech industry on artificial intelligence will start to pay off.

Big tech led losses in equities, with a gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps down 1.6%. Google’s parent Alphabet was on pace for its worst slide in more than a year after its cloud unit — the clearest indicator of how AI is contributing to the company’s sales — slowed down. AMD sank 10% after a disappointing outlook for its data center business, an area where it’s struggling to catch up with AI computing leader Nvidia Corp.

The Magnificent Seven have driven the S&P 500’s earnings expansion and equity returns, with the group comprising about one-third of the benchmark’s weight. They’ve made up more than half of the index’s gains over the past two years, but their profit growth is decelerating just as their spending rises. The concerns raise a threat to their lofty valuations, given the group trades at a 40% premium to the broader S&P 500 based on forward price-to-earnings ratios.

“Many have become skeptical that the returns on AI will justify big tech companies’ massive outlays,” said said Ed Yardeni, founder of his namesake research firm.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.45%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

Corporate Highlights:

China’s antitrust watchdog is laying the groundwork for a potential probe into Apple Inc.’s policies and the fees it charges app developers, part of a broader push by Beijing that risks becoming another flashpoint in the country’s trade war with the US.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s sales rose less than expected, highlighting the high bar the company set by defying an industrywide traffic slowdown in recent years.

Walt Disney Co. reported fiscal first-quarter results that topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by the blockbuster film Moana 2 and higher income from its streaming services.

Electronic Arts Inc. reported third-quarter earnings and provided further context on the underperformance of EA Sports FC, which had been a source of concern for investors.

Harley-Davidson Inc. reported revenue for the fourth quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

Match Group Inc. named Zillow Group Inc. co-founder Spencer Rascoff as its new chief executive officer, replacing Bernard Kim who has struggled to end a persistent decline in subscribers to the company’s flagship dating app Tinder.

Uber Technologies Inc. reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and operating income, citing legal and regulatory expenses, and cautioned that currency headwinds would have an impact on first-quarter bookings.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.6%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0421

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2518

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 153.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $98,787.42

Ether rose 6.6% to $2,814.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $71.71 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,867.14 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Margaryta Kirakosian and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.