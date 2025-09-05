Stocks Fall as Bleak Jobs Report Sparks Bond Rally: Markets Wrap

10 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Strong evidence the US labor market is slowing rippled through markets, driving stocks lower and bonds higher on concern the Federal Reserve will now have to rush to prevent further weakness.

The sharp cooling triggered fears about a more pronounced jobs slowdown, sparking a flight to Treasuries, with two-year yields tumbling toward the lowest since 2022. The data also prompted a fast repricing in money markets, which now project almost three Fed cuts in 2025.

Those prospects were not enough to sustain gains in equities. After briefly hitting all-time highs, the S&P 500 fell on worries the Fed is behind the curve on preventing jobs weakening at a time when inflation continues to show signs of stickiness.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, investors should tread carefully. There’s a clear difference between a temporary cooling in the jobs market and a deeper, more damaging downturn.

“Hoping for the former while ignoring the risks of the latter – just to usher in lower rates – is a slippery slope,” Kenwell said. “Stocks have held up well amid high rates and a resilient economy, but that resilience could quickly fade if the labor market shows real cracks.”

Job growth has moderated materially in recent months and openings have declined, weighing on broader economic activity. Nonfarm payrolls increased 22,000 in August, and revisions showed employment shrank in June for the first time since 2020. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.3%.

“Today’s news probably raises more questions about the growth outlook than about the Fed outlook,” said Michael Feroli at JPMorgan Chase & Co., adding the data should remove the “last major hurdle” for the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points this month.

“We also think today’s numbers buttress the case for sequential, rather than staggered, rate cuts after September,” Feroli added.

“Bad news for employment is good news for investors wanting lower rates,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “A September cut is a near certainty and October is increasingly in play. The punch bowl could be ready to go as job growth grinds to a halt.”

As the Fed prepares for its upcoming meeting, policymakers will likely focus on the weakness in the job market to defend their decision to cut rates, according to Jeff Roach at LPL Financial.

Economists at Bank of America Corp. now forecast two Fed cuts this year — in September and December — scrapping what had become an outlier call for no action until next year.

“There is now clearer evidence of deterioration in labor demand, not just supply,” Aditya Bhave said.

To Tiffany Wilding at Pacific Investment Management Co., today’s data, along with other economic indicators, give the Fed room to begin cutting rates starting this month.

“We are not forecasting a recession and still expect a relatively gradual return to neutral as inflation normalizes,” she noted. “That said, the accumulating evidence of labor market weakness warrants a somewhat faster pace of easing than we had previously projected.”

Even prior to the latest jobs report, a substantial slowdown in payroll growth over the summer had prompted comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers that the balance of risks was shifting away from inflation and toward unemployment.

After this month, Fed officials will meet twice more in 2025, in October and December.

“We believe that concerns about a weakening employment picture will dominate any lingering apprehensions around a de-anchoring of inflation expectations,” said Oscar Munoz and Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities.

They expect the Fed to ease three consecutive times starting this month.

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, the weak jobs data locks a 25 basis-point this month and will influence the way the Fed frames out the playbook post-September and how the market prices October.

“The market has moved quickly to price an October cut as overwhelmingly likely following the report,” he said. “We do not think October is close to a lock, and believe it will be genuinely data dependent.”

If in some combination employment shows more resilience on firmer activity and inflation runs hot on lagged tariff pass through the Fed will skip October, Guha noted.

‘Curious Balance’

Today’s report adds to a growing list of soft employment signals, which continues to show cracks, but not yet larger fissures, according to Jason Pride at Glenmede.

“The labor market continues to reflect the ‘curious balance’ that Powell described at Jackson Hole,” Pride said. “For now, the labor market appears to be walking that tightrope, but it’s a fragile balance as downside risks are rising.”

Pride notes that while Friday’s jobs report is the “cherry on top of the argument for a rate cut” in September, beyond that, the odds of a one-and-done cut are falling.

“Additional easing may be warranted given the emerging downside risks to the Fed’s full employment mandate,” he said. “If the data continue to follow recent trends, the Fed may be heading toward a path that sees them cut rates at each of its meetings through year-end.”

“In the near-term, weaker jobs data will increase the odds of a Fed rate cut, but could create shorter-term volatility, as a weaker labor market is not a sign of strength,” said Larry Tentarelli at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

Mark Hackett at Nationwide also anticipates near-term volatility amid softer payroll data, seasonal factors, lofty expectations, and signs of fatigue within large-cap technology.

“That said, we see several important tailwinds building momentum,” Hackett notes. “These include fiscal support from the recent budget deal, a near-term ‘sugar rush’ from trade-related purchase agreements, a weaker dollar, improving earnings expectations, and a more dovish Federal Reserve.”

Over the next six to 12 months, Hackett says these supports should cascade through the market and could be amplified by retail investors who remain confident in buying dips.

“While valuations are often cited as a concern, history shows they are a poor market-timing tool,” Hackett said. “Outside of high-profile technology names, valuations are broadly reasonable — particularly if earnings continue to trend higher.”

There is clearly a dilemma in investors’ minds right now, which is why stocks initially rallied and then dropped, according to Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

On the one hand, a weakening jobs market clearly indicates that the economy is cooling, which could ultimately be “bad news” for company profits, he said. But this is countered by argument that lower borrowing costs should soften the blow and provide a positive backdrop for stocks.

“All told, today’s weaker jobs report should not significantly reduce the appetite for risk taking in the stock markets,” Razaqzada noted. “Ultimately, the trend is bullish for markets and dip-buyers will use any excuse to buy any dips they can get their hands on.”

Corporate Highlights:

President Donald Trump said he would be imposing tariffs on semiconductor imports “very shortly” but spare goods from companies that have pledged to boost their US investments. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook joined tech industry leaders in touting their pledges to boost spending in the US on artificial intelligence during a dinner hosted by President Trump that highlighted his deepening relationship with Silicon Valley. Nvidia Corp. shares fell on Friday, with the chipmaker at risk of losing its historic $4 trillion valuation on news. Broadcom Inc. is helping OpenAI design and produce an artificial intelligence accelerator from 2026. Tesla Inc. proposed a new compensation agreement for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk potentially worth around $1 trillion, a massive package without precedent in corporate America. Alphabet Inc.’s Google was fined almost €3 billion ($3.5 billion) by the European Union and ordered to stop favoring its own advertising technology services. Apple Inc.’s annual sales in India hit a record of nearly $9 billion in the last fiscal year, signaling growing consumer demand for its flagship devices as the company ramps up its retail footprint in the world’s most populous country. Apple’s biggest product launch event of the year takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 9, when the company will introduce its next-generation iPhone lineup, new smartwatches and other peripherals. Lululemon Athletica Inc. slashed its outlook, disappointing investors for a third straight quarter as it struggles to meet high expectations and balance tariff expenses in a difficult consumer environment. BMW AG unveiled the first of a new range of electric vehicles meant to help the German carmaker push back against Chinese rivals and take back the lead in automotive engineering. BBVA SA is finally submitting its takeover bid for Banco Sabadell SA to the target’s shareholders, ushering in the final leg of a deal that could create a huge new Spanish bank. Orsted A/S shareholders voted to support a crucial 60 billion Danish kroner ($9.4 billion) rights offering, just after the company issued a fresh profit warning on Friday. Nvidia Corp.’s major server production partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported solid monthly sales growth, signaling demand for AI infrastructure remains intact in the US. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:25 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1733 The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3522 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 147.19 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $110,792.45 Ether fell 0.3% to $4,294.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.65% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.48% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.77% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.7% to $61.74 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,595.28 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.