Stocks Fall as Burst of Dip-Buying Fades Quickly: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks resumed their slide after a brief burst of dip-buying, with caution prevailing at the end of a volatile week that brought this year’s artificial-intelligence-led rally to a halt.

Futures for the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% after early gains of as much as 0.4%. The moves came after a heavy bout of selling on Thursday, led by some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI-boom. US Treasuries mostly held onto yesterday’s gains. The dollar was steady, while gold climbed above $4,000 an ounce. Bitcoin headed for its worst week since March.

The Magnificent Seven cohort of tech megacaps was set to extend losses. Nvidia Corp. fell 1.3% in premarket trading. Tesla Inc. was little changed after shareholders approved Elon Musk’s potential $1 trillion pay package. Microsoft Corp. was poised for its longest losing streak since 2010.

Investors are heading into the end of a dizzying week that has delivered one of the toughest tests yet for the post-April AI-fueled rally amid growing doubts that the surge has gone too far.

Markets are also flying partly blind amid limited economic data during the longest US government shutdown in history, causing uncertainty on the path for interest rates.

“Sentiment is probably modestly cautious,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi. “Any reassuring news on employment data in the US, a potential end to the shutdown, or tariff news-flow could give markets a new boost.”

With the US benchmark down 1.8% for the week, a notable feature has been the lack of clear catalysts behind the swings. Traders say the choppiness may linger for a while but expect it to remain relatively shallow, with solid earnings and the prospect of eventual Fed easing continuing to underpin sentiment.

Flows remain supportive despite the volatility, with US equity funds attracting $19.6 billion for the week ending Nov. 5, an eighth consecutive week of inflows, according to Bank of America Corp., citing EPFR data.

“On the very short term, let’s say until the end of the year, we really don’t see any big correction on the horizon, we don’t see any type of catalyst for that,” said Arnaud Faller, chief investment officer at CPR Asset Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said his company isn’t in active discussions to sell its Blackwell AI chips to Chinese firms, waving off speculation it’s trying to engineer a return to the world’s largest semiconductor market. Shares of Rightmove Plc tumbled the most on record after the company warned that revenue growth was likely to be flat in 2026 as it unveiled plans to boost investment in artificial intelligence. British Airways parent IAG SA said its all-important North Atlantic route experienced some weakness in the third quarter, weighing on earnings that missed estimates and causing the stock to drop the most since April. Novo Nordisk A/S has again increased its offer for Metsera Inc. as its takeover battle with Pfizer Inc. for the obesity startup escalates. Comcast Corp., owner of the European pay-television service Sky, is in talks to buy ITV Plc’s media and entertainment unit in a deal that would dramatically shake up the UK broadcasting landscape. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:54 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1560 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3122 The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.14 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $100,424.64 Ether fell 2% to $3,259.5 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.47% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $59.97 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,003.51 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Michael Msika, Neil Campling and Julien Ponthus.

