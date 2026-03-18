Stocks Fall as Oil Spike Adds to Inflation Jitters: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A surprisingly hot inflation report from before the war in Iran drove stocks and bonds lower, with an oil surge amid heavy attacks on Persian Gulf facilities adding to concerns about further energy disruptions that would fuel price pressures.

Signs that the conflict in the Middle East is escalating spurred a flight away from the riskier corners of the market. The S&P 500 halted a two-day advance. Brent jumped to around $108. In the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, Treasury yields rose as the producer price index unexpectedly accelerated, with traders reducing bets on even a single rate cut in 2026.

“The markets continue to be on edge as each headline out of the Middle East causes knee-jerk reactions,” said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets. “Crude is driving the bus and the longer it stays above $90 – or spikes higher – the ‘buy-the-dip crowd’ grows quieter and the ‘sell-the-rally narrative’ gets more dominant.”

Markets were roiled by a renewed surge in energy prices as Iran warned countries around the Persian Gulf that a number of energy assets are now “legitimate targets” after Israel attacked its giant South Pars gas field, sending further shockwaves through oil and gas markets.

President Donald Trump temporarily waived a century-old shipping mandate to lower the cost of transporting oil, gas and other commodities around the US, marking his latest bid to combat the rise in energy prices spurred by his war in Iran.

US policymakers, who are widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of their two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday, now turn their attention to the supply shock. The spike in oil prices risks adding to inflationary pressures and restraining the economy.

Fed officials will release their post-meeting statement at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Washington. Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

“The latest inflation news complicates the Fed’s deliberations just ahead of its policy announcement later today, as it deals with potential inflation fallout of the war with Iran,” said Gary Schlossberg at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Corporate Highlights:

Soaring prices for memory chips have made Micron Technology Inc. one of the standout stocks of 2026, and its earnings after the close on Wednesday will give clues on whether the rally is sustainable. Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook showed up at a company event in China on Wednesday after the company lowered the fees it collects from app developers in the country earlier this month. American Airlines Group Inc. said it would consider tapping the debt market for extra liquidity as soon as next quarter if increased fuel prices persist, and the company has assets like its fleet and loyalty program it could monetize to strengthen its balance sheet. Macy’s Inc. forecast stronger-than-expected sales in the current quarter, a sign that its fiscal year is off to a solid start as middle- and higher-income households continue to spend. Lululemon Athletica Inc. forecast a second-straight year of profit declines, further pressuring a brand that’s dealing with product mishaps while searching for a new chief executive officer. General Mills Inc. reported results for last quarter that missed Wall Street expectations, weighed down by lower prices and weaker demand from consumers facing more economic stress. Tencent Holdings Ltd. said it faces fewer risks than TikTok in the US as the Trump administration investigates potential security risks involving the Chinese gaming leader’s data practices. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is raising prices for its AI computing and storage products by as much as 34%, joining a host of big tech firms moving to capitalize on surging demand in the hope of recouping hefty investments. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:48 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1510 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3322 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.53 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.1% to $72,255.31 Ether fell 3.9% to $2,238.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $98.69 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.6% to $4,873.40 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.