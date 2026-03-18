Stocks Fall on War Jitters as Brent Close to $110: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street remained on edge as strikes on Persian Gulf facilities lifted oil prices, with stocks and bonds falling on fears that an escalation of the war could trigger more energy disruptions and fuel inflation.

As traders moved away from the riskier corners of the market, the S&P 500 halted a two-day gain. Brent hovered near $110. Bitcoin topped $71,000. In the run-up to the Federal Reserve decision, Treasury yields rose as producer prices accelerated, with traders reducing bets on even a single rate cut in 2026. Markets are fully pricing in two European Central Bank hikes this year.

“The markets continue to be on edge as each headline out of the Middle East causes knee-jerk reactions,” said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets. “Crude is driving the bus and the longer it stays above $90 – or spikes higher – the ‘buy-the-dip crowd’ grows quieter and the ‘sell-the-rally narrative’ gets more dominant.”

Global markets were roiled anew as Iran warned Gulf countries that a number of energy assets are now “legitimate targets” after Israel attacked its giant South Pars gas field, sending shockwaves through the industry.

Oil prices have soared almost 50% since the US and Israel began the war on Feb. 28. Regional energy giants have been forced to cut production, particularly due to the effective shuttering of the key Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump temporarily waived a century-old shipping mandate to lower the cost of transporting oil, gas and other commodities, marking his latest bid to combat the rise in energy prices spurred by the war.

The spike in oil prices risks adding to inflationary pressures while restraining the economy. Fed officials, who are widely expected to keep rates unchanged Wednesday, now turn their attention to the supply shock.

They will release a post-meeting statement at 2 p.m. in Washington. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

“The latest inflation news complicates the Fed’s deliberations just ahead of its policy announcement, as it deals with potential inflation fallout of the war with Iran,” said Gary Schlossberg at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“Markets will want a balanced tone that acknowledges inflation risks without signaling a more hawkish path,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

The bigger issue for the economy is that inflation is proving sticky while energy costs are rising, which compresses the Fed’s room to maneuver, according to Christian Hoffmann at Thornburg Investment Management.

“I will be listening closely to how Chair Powell frames energy prices, whether he treats them as a temporary shock or something that risks bleeding into inflation expectations,” he said.

One point that has not received enough attention is the disinflationary impact of high oil prices through weaker demand, Hoffmann noted. Energy is clearly an inflation risk, but it is also a meaningful economic headwind, he added.

The market remains unable to sustain momentum in either direction, and that pattern is likely to persist until there’s greater clarity, according to Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

“Despite the recent bout of volatility and pessimism, the S&P 500 remains solidly in the trading range it has been in since September – ranging from 6,600 to 7,000 – with investor emotion expressed in stock-specific volatility rather than aggressive selling,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Soaring prices for memory chips have made Micron Technology Inc. one of the standout stocks of 2026, and its earnings after the close on Wednesday will give clues on whether the rally is sustainable. Macy’s Inc. forecast stronger-than-expected sales in the current quarter, a sign that its fiscal year is off to a solid start as middle- and higher-income households continue to spend. Lululemon Athletica Inc. forecast a second-straight year of profit declines, further pressuring a brand that’s dealing with product mishaps while searching for a new chief executive officer. General Mills Inc. reported results for last quarter that missed Wall Street projections, weighed down by a decision to lower prices. But executives said they expected to realize the benefits of those reductions in the near future. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 11:36 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1524 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3328 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 159.43 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.1% to $71,462.7 Ether fell 5.9% to $2,190.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.23% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.9% to $99.02 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.6% to $4,874.06 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.