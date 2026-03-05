Stocks Fall With Bonds as Oil Surges Anew on Iran: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in chipmakers dragged down stocks while oil jumped anew and bonds slid as headlines continued to depict war escalating in Iran and the Middle East. Bitcoin slumped.

While the S&P 500 bounced from session lows, the gauge was still down about 1%. A key gauge of giants like Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. sank after Bloomberg News reported the US is considering requiring permits for artificial-intelligence semiconductor sales.

The US-Israeli war on Iran waged for a sixth day with little sign of easing, extending a surge in energy prices. US oil settled at $81 on signs the conflict is disrupting crude flows to key buyers, with top importer China moving to conserve fuel.

The Trump administration is weighing a range of options for addressing the spike in oil and gasoline prices amid the war in Iran, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said.

A global bond rout showed no respite, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising for a fourth straight day on concern that higher oil prices will fuel inflationary pressures that could hinder the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut rates.

In the run-up to the payrolls report, data showed jobless claims are settling near some of the lowest levels in the last year amid a low-firing environment.

The employment report due Friday is expected to show hiring moderated last month after a strong reading in January, and unemployment held steady.

“The stronger the better given the increase in inflation expectations due to energy prices,” the JPMorgan Market Intelligence desk led by Andrew Tyler said. “A weaker number will increase rate cut expectations, but the risk is stagflation in the near term.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 4.13%. The dollar added 0.4%.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said the central bank’s response to the war will depend on how long the impact on the economy lasts.

Assuming the conflict is resolved over the coming weeks, the spike in oil will likely prove transitory, with Brent trading back down to the forward curve strip price of around $65, according to Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

“If the equilibrium for oil settles in higher, there is clearly still upward pressure on the 10-year yield,” he said.

Higher oil prices raise the risk of another breakdown in stock-bond correlations, but bonds can still diversify equity risk, according to Morgan Stanley strategists including Serena Tang.

“If a sustained oil shock could push growth lower and inflation higher, we may see a repeat of the 2021–2023 environment when stocks and bonds sold off together,” they said.

Whether short- or long-duration bonds provide better diversification depends on whether inflation risks or growth concerns dominate going forward, the strategists concluded.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. is planning to ax thousands of jobs, among its moves to handle a cash crunch from a massive AI data center expansion effort. Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is launching AI tools for medical practices. Morgan Stanley is eliminating about 3% of its global workforce, targeting investment-banking and trading businesses as well as the wealth and asset-management operations. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Greg Abel said he will use all of his take-home pay to acquire the conglomerate’s stock for as long as he’s in the role. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:36 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8% The MSCI World Index fell 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1607 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3360 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.46 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $71,309.38 Ether fell 2.7% to $2,092.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.54% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7.2% to $80 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.2% to $5,076.47 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.